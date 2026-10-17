CJP Protest: Abhijeet Dipke placed under preventive arrest, AISA president Neha Bora released

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke was placed under preventive arrest in Delhi over a peace bond, while AISA president Neha Bora was released after being detained during protests against the Election Commission.

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CJP Protest: Abhijeet Dipke placed under preventive arrest, AISA president Neha Bora released (Image: ANI)

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke was placed under preventive arrest by Delhi Police on Friday over a bond related to maintaining peace, while All India Students’ Association (AISA) president Neha Bora was released after being detained during protests in the national capital. The detentions came as police stepped up security ahead of the CJP’s ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march in Connaught Place. The protest was organised to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the voter list revision process.

According to media reports, Dipke was detained before he could join the march, while Bora was taken into custody in the Mandi House area. Her release was reported later in the day.

The police action came amid growing tension between the protesters and authorities over the planned march, which had not received police permission.

Why was Abhijeet Dipke detained?

Dipke’s detention came days after he and two other CJP leaders, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, were detained ahead of an earlier protest in Delhi.

The three leaders were released on October 11 after being produced before an executive magistrate. They were required to furnish a bond of Rs. 50,000 and maintain peace and good behaviour for one year.

Preventive action under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) allows authorities to take certain steps when they believe a person may disturb public peace or commit an offence. Such action is intended to prevent a possible violation rather than punish someone for a crime already proved in court.

Dipke was again detained ahead of Friday’s march. Reports said he was being held under preventive provisions linked to maintaining peace and was expected to be produced before a magistrate.

The latest detention has brought renewed attention to the police action against CJP leaders as the party continues its protests against the Election Commission.

Neha Bora released after detention

Neha Bora, the president of AISA, was also detained by Delhi Police amid the protests. Reports said she was picked up from the Mandi House area after calling on people to join the march. Bora was later released, according to reports.

Heavy security around Connaught Place

Delhi Police made extensive security arrangements around Connaught Place and nearby areas to prevent any disturbance. The administration had imposed restrictions on gatherings, and Central Park in Connaught Place was temporarily closed as a precaution.

The proposed march attracted protesters carrying the national flag and raising slogans against the Election Commission. Police personnel moved in to control the gathering and disperse demonstrators.

Media reports said more than 100 people were detained during the protests, with some reports putting the number higher. Security personnel were deployed across key areas of the capital to prevent further gatherings.

Why is CJP protesting against the Election Commission?

The CJP and several opposition groups have been questioning the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, a process used to review and update voter lists.

The protesters have alleged irregularities in the process and demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. These remain allegations raised by the protesters and should not be treated as established findings.

The CJP has also said its demonstrations are meant to oppose the detention of its leaders during previous protests.