Delhi High Court likely to hear Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka’s plea against judicial custody today

New Delhi: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-convenors Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka have approached the Delhi High Court challenging the extension of their judicial custody, alleging that their continued detention is illegal. The leaders had requested an urgent hearing, but the matter was not listed on Tuesday.
According to a LiveLaw report, their legal team will seek a hearing on Wednesday. It is important to note that the case is linked to CJP protests seeking the resignation of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Former Odisha chief minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik has demanded the immediate release of Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka. “Jai Hind. The judicial custody of #AshutoshRanka and #SauravDas must be urgently reviewed and they must be released immediately,” he said in a post on X.
“Hoisting the National Flag, even in a prohibited area, should not warrant such prolonged detention. The judiciary and the executive must rise to the occasion to ensure that the youth of this country do not lose faith in the rule of law and constitutional rights,” Patnaik said in the social media post.
After Das and Ranka’s judicial custody was extended for two more days and demanded their immediate release, former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee accused the Centre of perpetrating “state-sponsored terrorism” and “police-sponsored atrocities” .
In a post on X, Banerjee alleged that attempts were being made to extend the custody of the two and described the alleged treatment of young people as a “threat to democracy”. “I can understand the desperate motive to extend the custody of Ashutosh and Saurav. This is a dangerous virus being used on a daily basis to attack democracy. Stop torturing the boys and girls of Gen Z,” Banerjee said.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.