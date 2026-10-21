Delhi High Court likely to hear Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka’s plea against judicial custody today

CJP leader Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka had requested an urgent hearing, but the matter was not listed on Tuesday. Their legal team will seek a hearing on Wednesday.

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Big setback for CJP as Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka’s judicial custody extended by 2 days; Delhi Police cite law and order concern| image: X

New Delhi: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-convenors Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka have approached the Delhi High Court challenging the extension of their judicial custody, alleging that their continued detention is illegal. The leaders had requested an urgent hearing, but the matter was not listed on Tuesday.

According to a LiveLaw report, their legal team will seek a hearing on Wednesday. It is important to note that the case is linked to CJP protests seeking the resignation of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Here are some of the key details of the case:

On October 11, Delhi Police withdrew Jantar Mantar’s status as an authorised protest site.

The decision has been challenged separately in the Supreme Court and the Delhi high court.

Two days later, on October 13, Das and Ranka visited Jantar Mantar carrying the national flag.

They were detained the following day

After which the special executive magistrate (SEM) sent them to five days of judicial custody, citing concerns over a possible breach of peace.

On October 19, the magistrate rejected their sureties, citing doubts about the sureties’ ability to ensure the petitioners’ compliance and discrepancies in identity documents.

Their judicial custody was consequently extended by another two days.

Naveen Patnaik demands immediate release of CJP leaders

Former Odisha chief minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik has demanded the immediate release of Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka. “Jai Hind. The judicial custody of #AshutoshRanka and #SauravDas must be urgently reviewed and they must be released immediately,” he said in a post on X.

“Hoisting the National Flag, even in a prohibited area, should not warrant such prolonged detention. The judiciary and the executive must rise to the occasion to ensure that the youth of this country do not lose faith in the rule of law and constitutional rights,” Patnaik said in the social media post.

It is state-sponsored terrorism, says Mamata on Das, Ranka’s judicial custody

After Das and Ranka’s judicial custody was extended for two more days and demanded their immediate release, former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee accused the Centre of perpetrating “state-sponsored terrorism” and “police-sponsored atrocities” .

In a post on X, Banerjee alleged that attempts were being made to extend the custody of the two and described the alleged treatment of young people as a “threat to democracy”. “I can understand the desperate motive to extend the custody of Ashutosh and Saurav. This is a dangerous virus being used on a daily basis to attack democracy. Stop torturing the boys and girls of Gen Z,” Banerjee said.