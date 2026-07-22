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Delhi Police files 10 FIRs over attack on RAF jawan, security beefed up near Parliament House

Heavy barricading continues at various areas in Delhi, including Parliament House and Rafi Marg, even as the Cockroach Janta Party continues its protest at the Jantar Mantar

Written by: Victor Dasgupta Edited by: Victor Dasgupta
Updated: July 22, 2026, 10:25 AM IST
Delhi Police files 10 FIRs over attack on RAF jawan, security beefed up near Parliament House
CJP Chalo Sansad March Violence

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Wednesday registered 10 FIRs over the attack on RAF jawans in Central Delhi. Heavy barricading continues at various areas in Delhi, including Parliament House and Rafi Marg, even as the Cockroach Janta Party continues its protest at the Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in NEET.

Police station-wise breakdown of the FIRs:

  • Parliament Street Police Station – 4 FIRs
  • Connaught Place Police Station – 3 FIRs
  • Mandir Marg Police Station – 1 FIR
  • Barakhamba Road Police Station – 1 FIR
  • Kartavya Path Police Station – 1 FIR

According to the police, the FIRs have been registered in connection with various incidents and law-and-order violations that occurred during the protest. The investigation is currently underway.

Read more: CJP Protest Update: JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh visit Sonam Wangchuk at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital, enquire about his health

CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said a “narrative” was being built that the protesters were not peaceful, adding that the youth had been sitting at the Jantar Mantar peacefully for 31 days. Ranka claimed that chaos broke out during the protest march on Monday only when the police “beat up students.”

“A narrative is trying to be built that we will not be peaceful, but we are. The march on July 20 was peaceful too but there was chaos only at the point where police unleashed brutality and beat up students,” Ranka told ANI news agency.

He added, “The youth is sitting here peacefully for 31 days because we follow the principles of Gandhi and Ambedkar.”

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About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

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