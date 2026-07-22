Delhi Police files 10 FIRs over attack on RAF jawan, security beefed up near Parliament House

Heavy barricading continues at various areas in Delhi, including Parliament House and Rafi Marg, even as the Cockroach Janta Party continues its protest at the Jantar Mantar

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CJP Chalo Sansad March Violence

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Wednesday registered 10 FIRs over the attack on RAF jawans in Central Delhi. Heavy barricading continues at various areas in Delhi, including Parliament House and Rafi Marg, even as the Cockroach Janta Party continues its protest at the Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in NEET.

Police station-wise breakdown of the FIRs:

Parliament Street Police Station – 4 FIRs

Connaught Place Police Station – 3 FIRs

Mandir Marg Police Station – 1 FIR

Barakhamba Road Police Station – 1 FIR

Kartavya Path Police Station – 1 FIR

According to the police, the FIRs have been registered in connection with various incidents and law-and-order violations that occurred during the protest. The investigation is currently underway.

Shocking visuals from Tuesday evening reportedly show a Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel being surrounded and assaulted by a crowd. The incident allegedly took place around 8 PM, with fellow RAF personnel intervening to rescue the injured jawan. Authorities are yet to provide a… pic.twitter.com/f6DByCSKNo — India.com (@indiacom) July 22, 2026

CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said a “narrative” was being built that the protesters were not peaceful, adding that the youth had been sitting at the Jantar Mantar peacefully for 31 days. Ranka claimed that chaos broke out during the protest march on Monday only when the police “beat up students.”

“A narrative is trying to be built that we will not be peaceful, but we are. The march on July 20 was peaceful too but there was chaos only at the point where police unleashed brutality and beat up students,” Ranka told ANI news agency.

He added, “The youth is sitting here peacefully for 31 days because we follow the principles of Gandhi and Ambedkar.”