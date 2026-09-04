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CJP Protest Today LIVE: Delhi Police deploys heavy security outside Parliament Street police station, Saurav Das issues statement

. In the interview, Bhardwaj allegedly claims he assaulted Sanjay and says he escaped jail after a call from BJP leader Kapil Mishra. The claims have not been independently verified.

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CJP Protest Live

New Delhi: The members of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) are set to gather at the Parliament Street police station in the National Capital, seeking action over a viral video in which a man allegedly claims to have assaulted the father of a student protester during a demonstration at Jantar Mantar. Saurav Das, CJP spokesperson, said the outfit’s members would reach the police station at 10 am to seek justice for Sanjay, the father of student protester Nishu, who was injured during the June 23 protest over the alleged NEET paper leak.

“From Day 1, we have not let any student or protester fight this battle alone. Nishu’s father Sanjay ji’s case is harrowing. Gang members like Swatantra Bhardwaj are openly flaunting that they attempted murder on Sanjay ji who was simply peacefully protesting for NEET students. Sanjay ji was brutally attacked and barely survived. Therefore, I, along with other Cockroach Janta Party members will reach the Parliament Street Police Station tomorrow at 10 AM and seek justice for Sanjay ji and Nishu. There is clear admission on the record now. We will not allow Delhi Police to protect criminal gangs in our national capital,” he said.

It is important to note that the development comes after a video interview of Swatantra Bhardwaj went viral. In the interview, Bhardwaj allegedly claims he assaulted Sanjay and says he escaped jail after a call from BJP leader Kapil Mishra. The claims have not been independently verified.

The Delhi Police, however, has rejected allegations of political interference in the case. New Delhi DCP Sachin Sharma said Sanjay suffered a head injury from the metal kada worn by one of the alleged assailants during a scuffle. Police said the injuries were assessed as “simple” at RML Hospital and that a case was registered at Parliament Street police station.

CJP Protest Today LIVE