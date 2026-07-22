CJP protest: Delhi ACP injured in fresh stone-pelting near Tolstoy Marg

A Delhi Police officer was injured in fresh violence in Connaught Place on Wednesday as some miscreants attacked police with stones and bottles.

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CJP protest: Delhi ACP injured in fresh stone-pelting near Tolstoy Marg | Image: ANI

CJP Protest: A Delhi Police officer on Wednesday sustained injuries in fresh violence that erupted in Connaught Place. According to the Delhi Police, unidentified miscreants began attacking on-duty officers with stones and bottles.

The Delhi Police said that at around 8:30 pm, near Tolstoy Marg in Connaught Place, some miscreants attacked the police with stones and bottles, injuring ACP Connaught Place Vivek Bhagat.

Senior officers took him to RML Hospital. The situation was tense for a few minutes, but now there is peace, police officials said.

Earlier in the day, in another incident, a Delhi Police Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) was injured after protesters allegedly resorted to stone-pelting during protest at Jantar Mantar over the NEET exam paper leak and in support of their other demands.

The ACP sustained an injury to his forehead after being hit by a stone.

“At about 4:30 PM, ACP Jai Prakash, ACP/Punjabi Bagh, sustained an injury to his forehead at Jantar Mantar while performing lawful duty, when the protesters resorted to stone-pelting. One of the stones hit the ACP on his forehead. He has been shifted to the hospital for medical treatment. Further updates will be conveyed as and when received,” Delhi Police said.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk has reiterated his demand for assurance of no legal action against protesters as a condition to break his 25-day-long hunger strike.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda, who along with Union Minister Jitendra Singh, went to Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon to meet activist Sonam Wangchuk, said they requested him to break his fast and guide children.

Addressing a press conference at BJP headquarters here, Nadda said the government is open to discussions on all issues and is always willing to address them.

Answering queries, Nadda said that his meeting with the CJP delegation on Monday took place in a cordial atmosphere.

He said the government will respond to Wangchuk’s letter written today and ensure that talks move forward.

“We went to inquire about his well-being. He had been shifted from Safdarjung Hospital to Medanta. Since he was in the ICU, the environment there was very restricted. During our visit, we inquired about his health and well-being,” he said.

“We also requested him to break his fast, join the mainstream, and guide the children in the right direction. Our government is open to discussions on all issues and is always willing to address them…Today, he wrote me an open letter. We will respond to that letter, and after responding, we will ensure that the talks move forward,” he added.

Nadda said the government is willing for further discussion with Cockroach Janata Party representatives.

“The discussion took place in a very cordial atmosphere. We listened to their views very calmly. I also told them that it would be better if they submitted their points in writing. They have put all those points in writing…I also told them that we are ready for a discussion. Whenever they ask, we are prepared to discuss the matter…We had no meeting today,” he said.

Nadda stated that the NEET-UG paper leak is a serious issue and it shouldn’t be politicised. Speaking as Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, he assured that the central government is prepared to discuss all aspects of the NEET paper leak in Parliament.

(wiht ANI inputs)