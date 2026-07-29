CJP Protest: Delhi Police issue notices to social media users over abusive posts targeting PM Modi

Delhi Police have issued notices to social media accounts over abusive posts targeting PM Modi and security forces during student protests over NEET paper leak.

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CJP Protest: Delhi Police issue notices to social media users over abusive posts targeting PM Modi | Image:: ANI

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have issued notices to several social media accounts, including news portals, that shared or posted abusive posts targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and security forces on duty during student protests in Delhi and other states over the NEET paper leak issue. The notices have been issued to X accounts to seek details about the users who shared abusive posts against the Prime Minister.

However, it is unclear that the Delhi Police issued notice to how many X accounts.

Notably, the police action came after a review of content uploaded during and after the CJP protest. Cops have detected the posts, videos and comments across several social media platforms, including X, Instagram and Facebook, for breaking the law.

According to Delhi Police, they had identified over 400 social media handles allegedly linked to Pakistan. These handles were circulating fake news, narratives, rumours and deepfake videos related to CJP protest.

On Sunday, the Delhi Police directed social media platforms to remove offensive and abusive posts against PM Modi shared during the student protests at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar and the July 20 ‘Sansad Chalo’ march.

According to officials, the IT team of the Delhi Police has been continuously scanning online platforms to detect such abusive content against the PM. After the detection, notices are being issued to the social media platforms, directing them to remove the content.

Police informed that most of the comments and clips containing abusive language have already been taken down after the notices.

The Delhi Police continue its monitoring exercise to detect such posts. The cyber teams are keeping a close eye on online activity related to the protests to detect additional offensive posts. The department said that stringent action is taken against content found to be in violation of applicable rules.

On July 20, CJP organised ‘Sansad Chalo’ march from Jantar Mantar towards Parliament over NEET paper leak. During the peaceful march, instances of lathicharge and tear gas shelling were reported. Security personnel used force to disperse the protesting students.