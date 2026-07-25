CJP Protest at Jantar Mantar LIVE: Centre to hold 3rd round of talks today, students firm on Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation

CJP Protest At Jantar Mantar LIVE: Amid the ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar, the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) is going to hold the third round of talks with the central government on Saturday, following days of negotiations over the NEET paper leak protests. The CJP agreed to the third round of talks after the Centre agreed to their two major demands. For the third demand, which is Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation, the government has sought some more time.
Main accused of Maharashtra TET (Teacher Eligibility Test) paper leak, Bijendra Kumar Gupta, arrested from Bihar by Bhiwandi Police. He has been brought to Pune Airport from where he will be taken to Bhiwandi: Bhiwandi Police pic.twitter.com/g3V7HNshnD
Delhi Police said that they are identifying anti-social elements with the help of Facial Recognition System (FRS) cameras.
Students protest in Delhi | Delhi Police Sources say – 130 Police personnel have been injured. 15 FIRs have been registered. About 65 students were injured in the protest. Around 10,000 people on average are present at and around Jantar Mantar, 3000 Police personnel deployed… pic.twitter.com/eI8csRNQdR