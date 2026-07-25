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CJP Protest at Jantar Mantar LIVE: Centre to hold 3rd round of talks today, students firm on Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation

The Centre and the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) are set to resume talks today (Saturday). Protesters remain firm on their demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Written by: Joy Pillai Edited by: Joy Pillai
Published: July 25, 2026, 9:54 AM IST
cjp protest jantar mantar (2)
CJP Protest at Jantar Mantar LIVE: Centre holds 3rd round of talks today, students firm on Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation | ImageL ANI

CJP Protest At Jantar Mantar LIVE: Amid the ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar, the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) is going to hold the third round of talks with the central government on Saturday, following days of negotiations over the NEET paper leak protests. The CJP agreed to the third round of talks after the Centre agreed to their two major demands. For the third demand, which is Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation, the government has sought some more time.

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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