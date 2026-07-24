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CJP Protest At Jantar Mantar LIVE: Protesters to hold talks with Centre today at neutral venue

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) will hold talks with the government at a neutral venue on Friday. The protesters will raise their demand for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Written by: Joy Pillai Edited by: Joy Pillai
Published: July 24, 2026, 9:55 AM IST
cjp protest jantar mantar (1)
CJP Protest At Jantar Mantar LIVE: Protesters to hold talks with Centre today at neutral venue | ImageL ANI

CJP Protest at Jantar Mantar LIVE: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has said that the central government has agreed to its request and is ready to hold talks at a neutral venue today. The protesters said that they would reiterate their demands during the talks. One of the core demands of the protesting students is the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak.

“Tomorrow, a discussion has been called for, we are very happy that the government has agreed to our request that it be at a neutral venue. The Constitution Club of India has been chosen,” Sourav Das said.

Read more: Watch: Nagaland Man sends 150 pizzas worth Rs 67,700 to Jantar Mantar protesters; Internet says, 'massive respect'

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Follow updates here:

  • Jul 24, 2026 11:21 AM IST

    Founding President of Cockroach Janta Party, Abhijeet Dipke said, “Our dharna at Jantar Mantar will continue until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns. We are very relieved that Sonam Wangchuk has broken his hunger strike as it had been more than 26 days. His life is really valuable for this
    nation.”

    On meeting with Union Ministers today, he says, “Meeting will be held at a neutral venue. Nothing short of Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation is acceptable.”

  • Jul 24, 2026 11:03 AM IST

    Opposition holds protest at Parliament premises

  • Jul 24, 2026 11:02 AM IST

    Arvind
    Kejriwal raised questions over PM Modi’s push to set up fast-track courts for
    paper leak cases, termed it “Hollow assurance”

  • Jul 24, 2026 10:43 AM IST

  • Jul 24, 2026 10:43 AM IST
    The metro stations are: 1. Lok Kalyan Marg 2. Rajiv Chowk 3. Patel Chowk 4. Ramakrishna Ashram Marg 5. Barakhambha Road 6. Supreme Court 7. Seva Teerth 8. Janpath 9. Mandi House 10. Central Secretariat 11. ITO 12. Delhi Gate 13. Indraprastha 14. Khan Market 15. Jor Bagh 16. Shivaji Stadium 17. Jhandewalan
  • Jul 24, 2026 10:36 AM IST

    DMRC on Friday closed as many as 17 stations until further notice. The stations have been closed due to heightened security concerns amid the ongoing CJP protest at Jantar Mantar.

  • Jul 24, 2026 10:29 AM IST

    Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh slammed PM Modi, saying, “The desperate and hassled-looking Pradhan Mantri finally broke his two-month-long silence late last night via a video message to speak on paper leaks. Remember that the Modi Sarkar has long denied that the NEET-UG 2026 exam was leaked. The Mantri Pradhan deliberately refused to use the word leak in his press conference and the Education Ministry officially denied that a paper leak occurred to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education. It is only the outpouring of public anger over the last two months that has made the Pradhan Mantri accept the truth.”

  • Jul 24, 2026 10:27 AM IST

    Opposition attacks Central government: ‘Modi Sarkar has long denied that the NEET-UG 2026 exam was leaked, said Jairam Ramesh

  • Jul 24, 2026 10:16 AM IST

    Earlier Visuals: Activist Sonam Wangchuk ends his 26-day hunger strike in Gurugram.

  • Jul 24, 2026 10:13 AM IST

    ‘Before coming to Parliament today, dismiss Dharmendra Pradhan’: Mallikarjun Kharge to PM Modi

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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