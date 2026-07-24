CJP Protest At Jantar Mantar LIVE: Protesters to hold talks with Centre today at neutral venue

CJP Protest at Jantar Mantar LIVE: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has said that the central government has agreed to its request and is ready to hold talks at a neutral venue today. The protesters said that they would reiterate their demands during the talks. One of the core demands of the protesting students is the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak.
“Tomorrow, a discussion has been called for, we are very happy that the government has agreed to our request that it be at a neutral venue. The Constitution Club of India has been chosen,” Sourav Das said.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.