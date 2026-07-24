CJP protest at Jantar Mantar Protest: Nadda, Jitendra Singh meet CJP spokespersons, Govt agrees to these key demands

The meeting among the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) delegation, JP Nadda, and Jitendra Singh has concluded. Here are the demands to which the government has agreed.

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CJP protest at Jantar Mantar Protest: Nadda, Jitendra Singh meet CJP spokespersons, Govt agrees to these key demands | Image: ANI

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar, Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh on Friday held a crucial meeting with Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka in the national capital. During the meeting, several key issues and demands were discussed.

After meeting with CJP delegation, Union Minister JP Nadda said that the party has three main demands.

“…The meeting went on for almost 2 hours…They had 3 main demands and 5 reform suggestions for exams. We have told them that we will meet them again tomorrow afternoon and tell them about the discussion we had among the Government,” he said.

#WATCH | Delhi: After meeting with Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), Union Minister JP Nadda says, “…The meeting went on for almost 2 hours…They had 3 main demands and 5 reform suggestions for exams. We have told them that we will meet them again tomorrow afternoon and tell them… pic.twitter.com/t8u2YkBHQ8 — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2026

What Did CJP Delegation Say?

After the meeting with the government, CJP’s National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka stated that the centre has agreed to two of their demands.

“The government has asked for time till tomorrow afternoon on our demand for Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation. We hope the govt will remove him soon. The government has expressed in-principle approval on the two demands of compensation (for families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide) and withdrawal of FIRs, legal cases on students,” he said.

#WATCH | Delhi | After meeting with the government, Cockroach Janta Party’s National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka says, “The government has asked for time till tomorrow afternoon on our demand for Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation. We hope the govt will remove him soon. The… pic.twitter.com/0zwUGAJ6W0 — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2026

CJP Agrees To Talks As Govt Accepts Demands

The CJP delegation agreed to the dialogue after the government reportedly accepted two of their conditional demands – no legal action would be taken against peaceful protesters and that adequate compensation would be provided to the families of students affected by the recent exam irregularities.

Resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan

However, the CJP remains firm on its principal demand, seeking the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

This comes after Social activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day-long hunger strike after receiving a written assurance from the Union Government regarding the NEET examination issue and systemic reforms in the country’s competitive testing framework.

Wangchuk Ended His Indefinite Hunger Strike

Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike at Medanta Hospital in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh.

In a video message shared on X, Wangchuk informed that Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh visited him to provide the necessary guarantees.

“Greetings, friends. Today, on the 26th day, I would like to share some special news with you all. It is currently about 12:30 at night. A short while ago, Union Ministers J.P. Nadda and Jitendra Singh visited me here. The top leaders of the Apex Body were also present,” Wangchuk said in the video message.

The activist, who has been protesting over recent irregularities in national-level examinations, noted that the breakthrough came after significant parliamentary support and intense negotiations.

Wangchuk further revealed that while verbal assurances were offered earlier, he insisted on a formal document, leading to a two-day delay in ending his protest.

Late at night, in a self-recorded video shared on X, the Prime Minister announced that the Union Cabinet will take up a draft Bill providing for Fast-Track Courts and stringent punishment for offenders. He said, “I have issued directions to departments to set up Fast-Track Courts”

Along with the video, the Prime Minister wrote, “More strict actions against paper leaks to come in tomorrow’s Cabinet!”

PM Modi’s Message To Wangchuk After Ending Fast

In the video, PM Modi said, “Friends, I know that paper leaks are not an ordinary matter. For lakhs of students and their parents, it is extremely painful. And that is why, in the last two and a half months since the paper leak incidents, several major steps have been taken. The culprits have been caught; they are currently in jail,” he said.

PM Modi said, “Our most important responsibility was to ensure that a whole year for the students is not wasted. It was very important to conduct the exams immediately.”

PM Modi said that the government has utilised its full strength to arrange transparent exams for nearly 22 lakh students in a very short time period and the result was also announced on July 19.

“News of the happiness of successful students is coming from all over the country,” he said.

(with ANI inputs)