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CJP Protest Today Live: Cockroach Janta Party protest to begin shortly, Abhijeet Dipke gets Delhi Police permission

Cockroach Janta Party, which started as a satirical movement in response to Chief Justice of India's remarks, held its first press conference on Wednesday in Delhi, a day after appointing three spokespersons — Investigative journalist Saurav Das, political researcher and filmmaker Vijeta Dahiya and former management consultant Ashutosh Ranka.

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Cockroach Janta Party Protest (AI Image)

CJP Protest Live: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a social media-driven movement founded by Boston University graduate and digital strategist Abhijeet Dipke, is all set to hold a protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar today. The protest was announced by the party through its X handle. The participants of the protest are demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Ahead of the demonstration, founder Abhijeet Dipke said he was returning to India to participate in the event leaving ‘his fate to hands of the constitution.’

On Friday, the Delhi High Court declined to grant an urgent hearing on a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking preventive, regulatory and crowd-control measures in connection with the proposed protest.

ALSO READ | Cockroach Janata Party: Founder Abhijeet Dipke moves Delhi HC against blocking of party’s X account

Abhijeet Dipke created the website and social media accounts of ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ a day after the CJI’s remarks, referring to certain youths as cockroaches, on May 15. Within days CJP’s Instagram page had amassed more than millions of followers, far surpassing the 8.8 million followers of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the platform.

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