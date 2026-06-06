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CJP Protest Today Live: Cockroach Janta Party protest to begin shortly, Abhijeet Dipke gets Delhi Police permission

Cockroach Janta Party, which started as a satirical movement in response to Chief Justice of India's remarks, held its first press conference on Wednesday in Delhi, a day after appointing three spokespersons — Investigative journalist Saurav Das, political researcher and filmmaker Vijeta Dahiya and former management consultant Ashutosh Ranka.

Written by: Victor Dasgupta Edited by: Victor Dasgupta
Updated: June 6, 2026 10:56 AM IST
CJP Protest Today Live: Cockroach Janta Party protest to begin shortly, Abhijeet Dipke gets Delhi Police permission
Cockroach Janta Party Protest (AI Image)

CJP Protest Live: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a social media-driven movement founded by Boston University graduate and digital strategist Abhijeet Dipke, is all set to hold a protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar today. The protest was announced by the party through its X handle. The participants of the protest are demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Ahead of the demonstration, founder Abhijeet Dipke said he was returning to India to participate in the event leaving ‘his fate to hands of the constitution.’

On Friday, the Delhi High Court declined to grant an urgent hearing on a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking preventive, regulatory and crowd-control measures in connection with the proposed protest.

ALSO READ | Cockroach Janata Party: Founder Abhijeet Dipke moves Delhi HC against blocking of party’s X account

Abhijeet Dipke created the website and social media accounts of ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ a day after the CJI’s remarks, referring to certain youths as cockroaches, on May 15. Within days CJP’s Instagram page had amassed more than millions of followers, far surpassing the 8.8 million followers of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the platform.

Cockroach Janta Party LIVE UPDATES:

Follow updates here:

  • Jun 6, 2026 10:56 AM IST

    CJP Protest Today Live: Ahead of the protest, several people gathered to raise slogans like “Dharmendra Pradhan, resign!”. “We elected the Education Minister and sent him there; he gets his salary from our taxes! During his tenure, the future of millions of youth is shrouded in darkness,” the CJP said in a post on X.

  • Jun 6, 2026 10:51 AM IST

    CJP Protest Today Live: Police personnel stand guard outside Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s residence, as Cockroach Janta Party begins a protest at Jantar Mantar demanding Pradhan’s resignation over alleged examination-related lapses.

  • Jun 6, 2026 10:50 AM IST

    CJP Protest Today Live: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke arrives at Jantar Mantar after Delhi police grant protest permission.

  • Jun 6, 2026 10:44 AM IST

    CJP Protest Today Live: Delhi Police has granted permission to the Cockroach Janata Party to hold a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi as a one-time exemption.

  • Jun 6, 2026 10:34 AM IST

    CJP Protest Today Live: Cockroach Janta Party has been granted permission for a demonstration at Jantar Mantar. The Delhi Police said the protest can be carried out from 10 am to 5 pm and said the permission was granted as a “one-time exception”

  • Jun 6, 2026 10:24 AM IST

    CJP Protest Today Live: Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) spokesperson Saurav Das speaks to the media as supporters gather amid heavy security deployment ahead of the arrival of the digital outfit’s founder Abhijeet Dipke to seek permission to protest at Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination-related lapses, outside the Parliament Street Police Station, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 6, 2026.

  • Jun 6, 2026 10:09 AM IST

    CJP Protest Today Live: The 59-year-old activist, Sonam Wangchuk, from Ladakh, had earlier announced that he would join the protest. “If not us, who? If not now, when? I will be joining the CJP members in Delhi on 6th June if nothing changes by 5th June. Any self respecting Minister should resign if things go so wrong… Not to mention the effect on millions of young lives and in fact the future of India,” he said earlier in a post on X.

  • Jun 6, 2026 9:48 AM IST

    CJP Protest Today Live: On Saturday, Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), arrived in Delhi ahead of a planned demonstration at Jantar Mantar, and urged supporters to maintain discipline and ensure that the protest remains peaceful.

  • Jun 6, 2026 9:45 AM IST

    CJP Protest Today Live: Notably, the outfit was formed initially as a satirical reaction to remarks made by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant during a court hearing last month, when certain individuals were referred to as “cockroaches” and “parasites”. Since then, it has evolved into an organised campaign and built a massive following online.

  • Jun 6, 2026 9:38 AM IST

    CJP Protest Today Live: Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), announced in a post on X that the protest is expected to begin at 10 am after the party claimed that it received permission from the Delhi Police. “All cockroaches should come straight to Jantar Mantar, not Parliament Street Police Station. We will begin our peaceful protest at 10 AM,” he wrote.

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About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

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