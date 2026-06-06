CJP Protest Today Live: Cockroach Janta Party protest to begin shortly, Abhijeet Dipke gets Delhi Police permission

CJP Protest Live: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a social media-driven movement founded by Boston University graduate and digital strategist Abhijeet Dipke, is all set to hold a protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar today. The protest was announced by the party through its X handle. The participants of the protest are demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Ahead of the demonstration, founder Abhijeet Dipke said he was returning to India to participate in the event leaving ‘his fate to hands of the constitution.’
On Friday, the Delhi High Court declined to grant an urgent hearing on a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking preventive, regulatory and crowd-control measures in connection with the proposed protest.
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Abhijeet Dipke created the website and social media accounts of ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ a day after the CJI’s remarks, referring to certain youths as cockroaches, on May 15. Within days CJP’s Instagram page had amassed more than millions of followers, far surpassing the 8.8 million followers of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the platform.
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