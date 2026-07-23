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CJP protest LIVE: ‘What do you intend to show’, CJP claims Delhi Police brought ‘totally damaged car’ at Jantar Mantar protest site

Several Delhi Police personnel were injured after protesters linked to the CJP clashed with security forces near Jantar Mantar on Wednesday evening. The violence led police and the Rapid Action Force to use limited force and fire tear gas shells to bring the situation under control.

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CJP protest LIVE UPDATES: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Thursday alleged that the Delhi Police had parked a badly damaged car near its protest venue at Jantar Mantar. The party also shared pictures of the vehicle on social media. In a post on X, CJP questioned the police over the presence of the car. “Delhi Police has brought a completely damaged car and placed it outside the protest site. Why has this vehicle been brought here? What are you trying to show?” the party wrote. CJP also claimed that the public should note the condition of the vehicle before the protest, saying it did not want peaceful protesters to be blamed for any damage later. Meanwhile, a large number of police personnel have been deployed around Jantar Mantar as the CJP’s protest continues.

Several Delhi Police personnel were injured after protesters linked to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) clashed with security forces near Jantar Mantar on Wednesday evening. The violence led police and the Rapid Action Force (RAF) to use limited force and fire tear gas shells to bring the situation under control.

According to Delhi Police, the clash began at around 8.30 pm near Tolstoy Marg in Connaught Place. Police alleged that some people in the crowd threw stones and bottles at security personnel, injuring several officers, including two Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs), two inspectors and another policeman.

ACP Vivek Bhagat of the Connaught Place division was among those injured and was taken to Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital for treatment. Police said the situation remained tense for a short time before it was brought under control and normalcy was restored.