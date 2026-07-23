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CJP protest LIVE: ‘What do you intend to show’, CJP claims Delhi Police brought ‘totally damaged car’ at Jantar Mantar protest site

Several Delhi Police personnel were injured after protesters linked to the CJP clashed with security forces near Jantar Mantar on Wednesday evening. The violence led police and the Rapid Action Force to use limited force and fire tear gas shells to bring the situation under control.

Written by: Analiza Pathak Edited by: Analiza Pathak
Updated: July 23, 2026 8:33 AM IST
CJP protest LIVE: 'What do you intend to show', CJP claims Delhi Police brought 'totally damaged car' at Jantar Mantar protest site
(Image: X @AshutoshRanka)

CJP protest LIVE UPDATES: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Thursday alleged that the Delhi Police had parked a badly damaged car near its protest venue at Jantar Mantar. The party also shared pictures of the vehicle on social media. In a post on X, CJP questioned the police over the presence of the car. “Delhi Police has brought a completely damaged car and placed it outside the protest site. Why has this vehicle been brought here? What are you trying to show?” the party wrote. CJP also claimed that the public should note the condition of the vehicle before the protest, saying it did not want peaceful protesters to be blamed for any damage later. Meanwhile, a large number of police personnel have been deployed around Jantar Mantar as the CJP’s protest continues.

Several Delhi Police personnel were injured after protesters linked to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) clashed with security forces near Jantar Mantar on Wednesday evening. The violence led police and the Rapid Action Force (RAF) to use limited force and fire tear gas shells to bring the situation under control.

Read more: Cockroach Janta Party Protest Today: Activist Sonam Wangchuk joins CJP protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar

According to Delhi Police, the clash began at around 8.30 pm near Tolstoy Marg in Connaught Place. Police alleged that some people in the crowd threw stones and bottles at security personnel, injuring several officers, including two Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs), two inspectors and another policeman.

ACP Vivek Bhagat of the Connaught Place division was among those injured and was taken to Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital for treatment. Police said the situation remained tense for a short time before it was brought under control and normalcy was restored.

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  • Jul 23, 2026 8:33 AM IST

    CJP protest LIVE: ‘I am still alive’, Sonam Wangchuk to people

    Activist Sonam Wangchuk shared his first video message from Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, saying, “I am still alive,” on the 25th day of his hunger strike.

    In the three-minute video recorded from his hospital bed, Wangchuk said he would end his fast if the government assures that no action will be taken against students who joined Monday’s ‘Chalo Sansad’ march. He said the students should not face police action, arrests or any form of harassment.

    Beginning the video with the words, “Abhi bhi zinda hoon” (I am still alive), Wangchuk said he has lost nearly 11 kg during the fast and has also lost a significant amount of muscle. However, he added that he is “doing fine.”

    Wangchuk also said he was admitted to Medanta Hospital on Tuesday night, where doctors are keeping him under observation.

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About the Author

Analiza Pathak

Analiza Pathak

Born in Guwahati, raised in Mussoorie and Delhi, She grew up reading magazines more than textbooks. She is an experienced writer/editor and has shifted focus to various aspects of communication. Her a ... Read More

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