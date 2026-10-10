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CJP protest LIVE: Delhi on high alert, over 250 trains cancelled, 45 metro stations shut, internet suspended ahead of Jantar Mantar march

Delhi is on high alert as the CJP plans to protest at Jantar Mantar despite police denial of permission. Train cancellations, metro restrictions and heavy security deployment have raised concerns, while the party demands CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation and the withdrawal of SIR of electoral rolls.

Edited by: Analiza Pathak
Updated: October 10, 2026, 7:25 AM IST
CJP protest LIVE: Delhi on high alert, over 250 trains cancelled, 45 metro stations shut, internet suspended ahead of Jantar Mantar march

Delhi is on high alert on Saturday, October 10, as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) plans to hold a protest at Jantar Mantar despite being denied permission by the Delhi Police. Security has been tightened at several border points, police have conducted mock drills in sensitive areas, and restrictions have been planned to manage the expected crowd.

Indian Railways has cancelled all mail and express trains scheduled to arrive at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations, according to the information provided. Security personnel from the Border Security Force (BSF), Delhi Police and Noida Police have also been deployed near the Chilla border. The border is scheduled to be sealed from 9 pm as part of the security arrangements.

Read more: Big relief for Abhijeet Dipke, SC dismisses plea to give Delhi Police free hand ahead of CJP protest

Police teams have conducted mock drills in Seelampur and Gokalpuri to prepare for any law-and-order situation. Authorities are keeping a close watch on important locations as the city prepares for the planned demonstration.

The protest has also raised concerns over public convenience and the right to demonstrate. The Supreme Court has questioned whether measures such as cancelling trains and closing metro stations would be proportionate to the situation. The court has stressed that security arrangements must be balanced with people’s right to protest and their ability to access essential public services.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has criticised the restrictions imposed by the authorities. He has also alleged that party supporters were detained and has vowed to march towards Jantar Mantar.

CJP releases ‘final call to save democracy’ poster

Despite the police refusing permission for the demonstration, the Cockroach Janta Party has released a poster titled “Final Call To Save Democracy”. The party has asked its supporters to gather at Jantar Mantar at 10 am on Saturday, October 10.

The proposed protest is aimed at demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the withdrawal of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Delhi Police denies permission for protest

The Delhi Police denied permission for the CJP protest on Friday, October 9. Officials cited alleged violations of the conditions agreed upon during an earlier demonstration as the reason for refusing approval.

The decision came a day before the planned gathering, prompting the party to criticise the move and maintain its call for supporters to assemble at Jantar Mantar.

Follow updates here:

  • Oct 10, 2026 7:19 AM IST

    CJP protest LIVE: Delhi Police cites ‘serious’ law and order concerns to deny CJP protest permission

    Delhi Police has cited the possibility of “serious” law and order concerns and inconvenience to residents and citizens to deny permission to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) for its proposed protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10.

    In a letter addressed to the party’s co-convenor Saurav Das and joint secretary Balkrishna, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi district, said granting permission for the demonstration could lead to serious law-and-order issues.

    “In the larger public interest, the permission sought cannot be granted and is hereby denied,” the letter stated. (PTI)

  • Oct 10, 2026 7:17 AM IST

    CJP protest LIVE: Full list of 45 metro stations shut today

    Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi, Seva Teerth, Mandi House, Barakhamba Road, ITO, Delhi Gate, Khan Market, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Jhandewalan, Supreme Court, Indraprastha and Shivaji Stadium.

    Entry and exit will also remain closed are Dilli Haat-INA, Hauz Khas, Jor Bagh, Lajpat Nagar, Jangpura, Ashram, Jamia Millia Islamia, Chawri Bazar, Jama Masjid, Karol Bagh, Rajendra Place, Vishwavidyalaya, Kashmere Gate, Inderlok, Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar, Netaji Subhash Place, Azadpur, Jahangirpuri, Haiderpur Badli Mor and Majlis Park.

  • Oct 10, 2026 7:15 AM IST

    CJP protest LIVE: CJP’s Dipke heads to Delhi for Jantar Mantar protest

    Coackroaches are mobilising. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has left for Mumbai Airport to travel to Delhi for the planned protest at Jantar Mantar. He is expected to land in Delhi by 10 am, a CJP functionary said.

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About the Author

Analiza Pathak

Analiza Pathak

Analiza is a digital journalist with over 13 years of experience in news media, specialising in national and international affairs, breaking news and live coverage. She is currently a Chief Sub-Editor ... Read More

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