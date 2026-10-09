Indian Railways has cancelled Mail and Express trains scheduled to arrive at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations between 4 am and 2 pm on Saturday, October 10, amid concerns over traffic congestion during planned protests in the national capital. According to a railway order issued on Friday, the decision was taken because of the possibility of severe traffic congestion around the two major railway stations. The restrictions come as Delhi prepares for a protest called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Under the order, Mail and Express trains leaving their originating stations after 2 pm on Friday and scheduled to reach either New Delhi or Hazrat Nizamuddin between 4 am and 2 pm on Saturday will be cancelled at their source station.
The move is likely to affect passengers travelling to Delhi from other cities, particularly those planning to arrive in the capital on Saturday morning. Travellers have been advised to check their train status and confirm any changes before leaving for the station.
The cancellations come ahead of the CJP’s planned protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10. The party and the All India Students’ Association (AISA) have called for demonstrations against the Chief Election Commissioner, demanding his resignation amid allegations concerning the revision of electoral rolls.
The protest comes amid a wider political dispute over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists. Opposition parties have accused the Election Commission of irregularities, while the poll body has defended its procedures.
According to reports, Delhi Police has not granted permission for the planned gathering, citing restrictions imposed to maintain public order. Authorities are preparing extensive security arrangements across the capital.
Security has been tightened across central Delhi, with authorities preparing for a large gathering of protesters arriving from Delhi and neighbouring states.
The Union Home Ministry has made around 23,000 Central Armed Police Forces personnel available to assist Delhi Police between October 8 and 12. Officials are also monitoring bus movements and preparing barricades around sensitive areas.
The restrictions could also affect road access to major railway stations and other public places in central Delhi.
Passengers travelling to New Delhi or Hazrat Nizamuddin on Saturday should take the following precautions:
Passengers should verify their individual train numbers rather than assume that every service to Delhi is cancelled throughout the day.
The railway restrictions are scheduled to apply from 4 am to 2 pm on October 10.
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