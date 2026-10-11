CJP Protest Traffic Advisory: Connaught Place, Jantar Mantar Road, Lodhi Road Flyover likely to be affected today, check routes to avoid

Rekha Gupta questioned who would be held responsible for the trouble caused to people heading to work, daily wagers trying to support their families and patients trying to reach hospitals, amid the protests.

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New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday issued a traffic advisory warning of possible disruptions across the national capital on October 11, in view of the law and order situation. As per the advisory issued by the police, the traffic diversions may be enforced from 6 am, depending on the prevailing situation, with movement likely to be affected at 30 locations and adjoining stretches across Delhi.

The affected points include Dhaula Kuan Flyover, Jhandewalan, Mandi House, Minto Road, Connaught Place, Jantar Mantar Road, Lodhi Road Flyover, Patel Chowk, Rail Bhawan, Gol Dak Khana, Windsor Palace and the Jai Singh Road–Sansad Marg crossing.

Commuters are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and allow extra travel time.

CJP to resume Jantar Mantar

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) will resume its march to Jantar Mantar on Sunday, party leader Ajinkya Shinde said on Saturday. He said the protest will continue till demands are met. The Delhi Police detained over 4,000 people across the city on Saturday during crackdown on anti-CEC protesters.

Delhi will not be held hostage; CJP ‘B-Team’ of AAP, Congress: CM Rekha Gupta

Amid a police crackdown on anti-CEC protests, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Saturday that the national capital will not be held hostage and accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal of trying to turn the city into a “battleground” with their “B-Team”, the CJP.

Authorities detained over 7,000 people, including top Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders, Kejriwal, leaders from Left parties and Trinamool Congress, activists and students, while foiling a planned CJP protest at Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

The CJP accused Kumar of masterminding voter-list manipulation during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll, as well as other irregularities related to Form 6, used for voter registration. CJP convener Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained at Delhi airport on their arrival from Mumbai.

Gupta, in a post on X, alleged that Gandhi and Kejriwal, rejected by the people, sought to turn Delhi into a battleground in collusion with their “B-Team”.

“Why are these leaders so hell-bent on venting frustration over their nonstop defeats on the public? What offence have residents of Delhi committed to be tormented by the chaos on the streets?” Gupta wrote.