CJP Protest Update: JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh visit Sonam Wangchuk at Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital, enquire about his health

No one is being allowed inside without proper identification and security screening. A Vajra anti-riot vehicle has also been stationed on the hospital premises to deal with any emergency situation.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/cjp-protest-update-sonam-wangchuk-jp-nadda-jitendra-singh-union-minister-jp-nadda-jitendra-singh-amit-shah-medanta-hospital-safdarjung-hospital-rahul-gandhi-narendra-modi-8480387/ Copy

Soman Wangchuk Health Update

New Delhi: Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh visited Sonam Wangchuk at Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital on Tuesday. According to a report by news agency PTI, the two Union ministers enquired about Wangchuk’s health while he was admitted to ICU-8 under the care of Dr. Sushila Kataria. Wangchuk had been shifted there from Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital at around 7:30 pm earlier in the evening following an order by the Delhi High Court.

The court directed his transfer to the Gurugram-based facility to ensure access to advanced medical treatment in view of his health condition. He was admitted to Medanta Medicity at around 7:30 pm after being transported by ambulance. Security was significantly tightened in and around Medanta Hospital following the news of Wangchuk’s arrival.

No one is being allowed inside without proper identification and security screening. A Vajra anti-riot vehicle has also been stationed on the hospital premises to deal with any emergency situation.

6 FIRs filed over violence, vandalism; ‘larger conspiracy’ under probe

Delhi Police has registered six FIRs so far in connection with the alleged violence, vandalism and other incidents during the “Chalo Sansad” march organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and farmers’ groups on July 20. Police are likely to probe a “larger and criminal conspiracy” behind the entire matter, police sources said.

The cases were registered at Parliament Street, Connaught Place and other police stations, and invoke multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Arms Act and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, they said.

One FIR was lodged in connection with the violence and stone-pelting near Regal Cinema at Connaught Place, while separate cases relate to unlawful assembly, unauthorised flying of a drone during the Parliament session and an alleged conspiracy behind the violence, a police source said.

According to police sources, the FIR filed at the Parliament Street station was under BNS Sections 223(b) (disobedience of lawful orders); Section 221 (hindering public servants from imparting their duties); Section 132 (assault or use of criminal force against a public servant); Section 121(1) (unlawful assembly); Sections 189(3), 190, 191(2), 191(3) and 192 dealing with unlawful assembly, rioting and violence; Sections 324(5), 109(1), 125 and 3(5) relating to common intention; and Section 61(2) about criminal conspiracy.