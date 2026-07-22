CJP protests: Fresh clashes erupt between protesters, police; internet suspended in central Delhi till 6 am | What we know so far

The third day of the 'Chalo Sansad' protest called by the Cockroach Janta Party in Jantar Mantar saw a lot of developments on Wednesday. The internet has suspended till 6 am across Central Delhi. Meanwhile, activist Sonam Wangchuk stated that he will break his hunger strike only on one condition.

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Smoke rises as security personnel fire tear gas shells to disperse potesters during their protest at Jantar Mantar. ANI

Fresh clashes broke out between protesters and police on the third day of intensified demonstrations at Jantar Mantar. Meanwhile, the government has asked telecom service providers to shut the internet in Central Delhi till 6 am tomorrow, media reports suggested.

On Wednesday, environment activist Sonam Wangchuk also stated that he will break his hunger strike only on the assurance of the government that students will be spared from legal actions. Meanwhile, Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Wednesday held a press conference to address the rising questions amid the ongoing CJP protests.

Let us take a look at what happened throughout out the day in Delhi.

Fresh clashes erupt at Jantar Mantar

Delhi Police stated that five personnel were injured after fresh clashes broke out near the protest site. According to the police, “At around 8:30 pm, near Tolstoy Marg in Connaught Place, some miscreants attacked the police with stones and bottles.” The police also stated that five personnel, including two Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs), two inspectors and other policemen.

According to them, some protesters also brandished swords and khukris during the incident. They further stated that the leaders of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and organisers of the protest were called by the police and asked to persuade the crowd to disperse. However, the protesters did not listen to them either. The police said that injured senior officers were rushed to the RML Hospital and that the situation was tense for a few minutes, but peace soon prevailed.

Also Read | CJP protest: Delhi ACP injured in fresh stone-pelting near Tolstoy Marg

In the first incident, ACP Jai Prakash, posted in Punjabi Bagh, sustained an injury on his forehead around 4.30 pm while on duty when protesters allegedly resorted to stone-pelting, a police statement said. The sources said that another stone-pelting incident took place later in the day in which another ACP and at least four police personnel were injured.

Internet suspended till 6 am

Several media reports claim that internet has been suspended across Central Delhi till 6 am. According to reports, the order applies to a 1.5 km area surrounding Jantar Mantar. However, there has been no official confirmation by the government or internet providers.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke on Wednesday evening shared an image of a message received on his mobile phone. The message read, “As per the government instructions, internet services have been temporarily stopped in your area.” He shared the message on social media platform X with the caption, “Internet service shutdown at Jantar Mantar. Govt planning another brutal crackdown?”

Internet service shutdown at Jantar Mantar. Govt planning another brutal crackdown? pic.twitter.com/GzT5bJuamA — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) July 22, 2026

This is not the first time that the government has imposed an internet ban on the protesters. On Monday, the internet was shut down as the protesters marched towards Parliament on the opening day of the Monsoon Session. The Internet shutdown, which remained in place until the evening, drew condemnation from the Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) and the Software Freedom Law Centre, India (SFLC).

Wangchuk says he will break fast if…

Activist Sonam Wangchuk on Wednesday said he would end his indefinite hunger strike if the Centre gives an unequivocal assurance that no punitive or retaliatory action would be taken against students and youth who participated in the protest against alleged examination irregularities.

He also said that Union ministers J P Nadda and Jitendra Singh had already assured him that the government would positively consider his two other key demands.

ABHI BHI ZINDA HUN…. DAY 25 pic.twitter.com/SnwKXMfvOO — Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) July 22, 2026

In a letter addressed to the two ministers, Wangchuk said that Nadda and Singh, who visited him at the Medanta Hospital on Tuesday night, assured him that the government would positively consider providing adequate compensation to the families of students who died by suicide following the NEET paper ‘leak’, and holding a meaningful discussion in Parliament to ensure accountability for exam ‘irregularities’, including considering the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

He further stated on X, “An appeal to the government regarding breaking my fast… Once the assurance from the government comes, I will also appeal to the peacefully protesting students to halt the movement for now and enter into dialogue with the government.”

JP Nadda holds press conference

Union minister J P Nadda accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of playing politics over the NEET paper leak and urged the opposition to allow an “intensive” discussion on the issue in Parliament to find a “permanent solution” to the problem, instead of indulging in a blame game.

Also Read | How many Delhi metro stations are still closed amid CJP and Congress protest? Check full list here

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in Delhi, Nadda said the BJP-led NDA government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership is a “responsible and responsive government,” and it is very serious about this issue.

The government is ready for an “intensive” debate on the floor of Parliament on the paper leak issue, he said. The health minister also asserted that the government is open to holding further talks with the students protesting on the issue of paper leaks whenever they want.