CJP Tiranga Protest Today: Several routes diverted, Delhi Police issues traffic advisory – Check timings, road diversions, Janpath, Palika what’s open and closed?

CJP Tiranga Protest Today: The Delhi Police have tightened security in and around Connaught Place, and several locations near Jantar Mantar are on high alert on Friday as the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has announced a ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ protest at Central Park. The gathering is expected to begin during the evening, and the traffic police have issued a traffic advisory for commuters, informing them about the major traffic restrictions and diversions. The traffic restrictions may start at 3 pm. The Delhi Traffic Police have also warned of possible congestion on as many as 21 major roads and stretches connecting the central part of the capital city. The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has informed that Central Park will remain closed until October 17.
#WATCH | Delhi: Security tightened around Tolstoy Marg in the wake of CJP’s ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ protest call at Connaught Place’s Central Park today. https://t.co/sRiGoTQDTH
— ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2026
The Delhi Traffic Police has warned commuters of possible traffic congestion and diversions on more than 20 roads and stretches connecting Central Delhi. Office-goers, shoppers and those who are travelling through Central Delhi should plan their journey accordingly, following the advisory to avoid traffic congestion. Restrictions and route diversions may change depending on the situation on the ground.
|Parameter
|Details
|Protest Venue
|
Central Park, Connaught Place, New Delhi
|Expected Gathering Time
|17:00
|Traffic Restrictions
|
Likely from 3:00 PM onwards
|Central Park Closure
|
October 16 and 17
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has announced the protest, requesting people to join the gathering carrying the national flag. The party is demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar, raising its voice about alleged irregularities in voter rolls and the arrests of its leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka.
Recently, the Delhi High Court declined to stop CJP’s October 16. However, Delhi Police have stated that it will take necessary steps to control the protesters in order to maintain law and order. However, the police have also issued Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in and around Connaught Place.
As per the traffic advisory, traffic movement may be affected on 21 roads and stretches from 3 pm.
|No.
|
Road or stretch likely to be affected
|1
|
Sansad Marg (Parliament Street)
|2
|
Baba Kharak Singh Marg
|3
|
Shaheed Bhagat Singh Marg
|4
|
Panchkuian Road
|5
|Basant Lane
|6
|
Chelmsford Road
|7
|Minto Road
|8
|
Barakhamba Road
|9
|Janpath
|10
|
Rail Bhawan area
|11
|Rafi Marg
|12
|C-Hexagon
|13
|Mandi House
|14
|Patel Chowk
|15
|Windsor Place
|16
|Gol Dak Khana
|17
|
Kasturba Gandhi Marg
|18
|
Ashoka Road, from GPO to C-Hexagon
|19
|Tilak Marg
|20
|Tolstoy Marg
|21
|Sikandra Road
|Location / Service
|
Status & Advisory
|Central Park, Connaught Place
|
Closed (October 16 and 17)
|Roads Around Connaught Place
|
Possible diversions and congestion
|Delhi Metro
|
Services operating (no closures confirmed)
|Palika Bazaar, Shops & Offices
|
Open, but access may be disrupted
Commuters must note that the Delhi Traffic Police have made no announcement that all roads to New Delhi Railway Station will be closed. However, possible delays are expected as Chelmsford Road, Basant Lane, Minto Road and other stretches are expected to be affected by traffic restrictions.
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