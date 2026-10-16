CJP Tiranga Protest Today: Several routes diverted, Delhi Police issues traffic advisory – Check timings, road diversions, Janpath, Palika what’s open and closed?

CJP Tiranga Protest: Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory ahead of the CJP Tiranga Protest on October 16. Check major diversions and closed routes.

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CJP Tiranga Protest Today: Several routes diverted, Delhi Police issues traffic advisory – Check timings, road diversions, Janpath, Palika what's open and closed? | Image: X

CJP Tiranga Protest Today: The Delhi Police have tightened security in and around Connaught Place, and several locations near Jantar Mantar are on high alert on Friday as the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has announced a ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ protest at Central Park. The gathering is expected to begin during the evening, and the traffic police have issued a traffic advisory for commuters, informing them about the major traffic restrictions and diversions. The traffic restrictions may start at 3 pm. The Delhi Traffic Police have also warned of possible congestion on as many as 21 major roads and stretches connecting the central part of the capital city. The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has informed that Central Park will remain closed until October 17.

#WATCH | Delhi: Security tightened around Tolstoy Marg in the wake of CJP’s ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ protest call at Connaught Place’s Central Park today. https://t.co/sRiGoTQDTH — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2026

21 Roads Affected, Central Park Closed, Commuters Advised To Plan Ahead

The Delhi Traffic Police has warned commuters of possible traffic congestion and diversions on more than 20 roads and stretches connecting Central Delhi. Office-goers, shoppers and those who are travelling through Central Delhi should plan their journey accordingly, following the advisory to avoid traffic congestion. Restrictions and route diversions may change depending on the situation on the ground.

CJP Tiranga Protest: Time And Location

Parameter Details Protest Venue Central Park, Connaught Place, New Delhi Expected Gathering Time 17:00 Traffic Restrictions Likely from 3:00 PM onwards Central Park Closure October 16 and 17

HC Refused To Stop CJP Protest, Security Tightened Across CP

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has announced the protest, requesting people to join the gathering carrying the national flag. The party is demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar, raising its voice about alleged irregularities in voter rolls and the arrests of its leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka.

Recently, the Delhi High Court declined to stop CJP’s October 16. However, Delhi Police have stated that it will take necessary steps to control the protesters in order to maintain law and order. However, the police have also issued Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in and around Connaught Place.

Which Roads Will Face Diversions Today?

As per the traffic advisory, traffic movement may be affected on 21 roads and stretches from 3 pm.

No. Road or stretch likely to be affected 1 Sansad Marg (Parliament Street) 2 Baba Kharak Singh Marg 3 Shaheed Bhagat Singh Marg 4 Panchkuian Road 5 Basant Lane 6 Chelmsford Road 7 Minto Road 8 Barakhamba Road 9 Janpath 10 Rail Bhawan area 11 Rafi Marg 12 C-Hexagon 13 Mandi House 14 Patel Chowk 15 Windsor Place 16 Gol Dak Khana 17 Kasturba Gandhi Marg 18 Ashoka Road, from GPO to C-Hexagon 19 Tilak Marg 20 Tolstoy Marg 21 Sikandra Road

What’s Open And What’s Closed In Delhi Today?

Location / Service Status & Advisory Central Park, Connaught Place Closed (October 16 and 17) Roads Around Connaught Place Possible diversions and congestion Delhi Metro Services operating (no closures confirmed) Palika Bazaar, Shops & Offices Open, but access may be disrupted

New Delhi Railway Station Routes: Are Roads Clear for Commuters Today?

Commuters must note that the Delhi Traffic Police have made no announcement that all roads to New Delhi Railway Station will be closed. However, possible delays are expected as Chelmsford Road, Basant Lane, Minto Road and other stretches are expected to be affected by traffic restrictions.