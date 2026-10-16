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  • CJP Tiranga Protest Today: Several routes diverted, Delhi Police issues traffic advisory – Check timings, road diversions, Janpath, Palika whats open and closed?

CJP Tiranga Protest Today: Several routes diverted, Delhi Police issues traffic advisory – Check timings, road diversions, Janpath, Palika what’s open and closed?

CJP Tiranga Protest: Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory ahead of the CJP Tiranga Protest on October 16. Check major diversions and closed routes.

Edited by: Joy Pillai
Published: October 16, 2026, 10:40 AM IST
CJP Tiranga Protest
CJP Tiranga Protest Today: Several routes diverted, Delhi Police issues traffic advisory – Check timings, road diversions, Janpath, Palika what's open and closed? | Image: X

CJP Tiranga Protest Today: The Delhi Police have tightened security in and around Connaught Place, and several locations near Jantar Mantar are on high alert on Friday as the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has announced a ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ protest at Central Park. The gathering is expected to begin during the evening, and the traffic police have issued a traffic advisory for commuters, informing them about the major traffic restrictions and diversions. The traffic restrictions may start at 3 pm. The Delhi Traffic Police have also warned of possible congestion on as many as 21 major roads and stretches connecting the central part of the capital city. The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has informed that Central Park will remain closed until October 17.

Read more: CJP's tiranga march: Mumbai protest approved, Delhi event uncertain

21 Roads Affected, Central Park Closed, Commuters Advised To Plan Ahead

The Delhi Traffic Police has warned commuters of possible traffic congestion and diversions on more than 20 roads and stretches connecting Central Delhi. Office-goers, shoppers and those who are travelling through Central Delhi should plan their journey accordingly, following the advisory to avoid traffic congestion. Restrictions and route diversions may change depending on the situation on the ground.

CJP Tiranga Protest: Time And Location

Parameter Details
Protest Venue
Central Park, Connaught Place, New Delhi
Expected Gathering Time 17:00
Traffic Restrictions
Likely from 3:00 PM onwards
Central Park Closure
October 16 and 17

HC Refused To Stop CJP Protest, Security Tightened Across CP

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has announced the protest, requesting people to join the gathering carrying the national flag. The party is demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar, raising its voice about alleged irregularities in voter rolls and the arrests of its leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka.

Recently, the Delhi High Court declined to stop CJP’s October 16. However, Delhi Police have stated that it will take necessary steps to control the protesters in order to maintain law and order. However, the police have also issued Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in and around Connaught Place.

Which Roads Will Face Diversions Today?

As per the traffic advisory, traffic movement may be affected on 21 roads and stretches from 3 pm.

No.
Road or stretch likely to be affected
1
Sansad Marg (Parliament Street)
2
Baba Kharak Singh Marg
3
Shaheed Bhagat Singh Marg
4
Panchkuian Road
5 Basant Lane
6
Chelmsford Road
7 Minto Road
8
Barakhamba Road
9 Janpath
10
Rail Bhawan area
11 Rafi Marg
12 C-Hexagon
13 Mandi House
14 Patel Chowk
15 Windsor Place
16 Gol Dak Khana
17
Kasturba Gandhi Marg
18
Ashoka Road, from GPO to C-Hexagon
19 Tilak Marg
20 Tolstoy Marg
21 Sikandra Road

What’s Open And What’s Closed In Delhi Today?

Location / Service
Status & Advisory
Central Park, Connaught Place
Closed (October 16 and 17)
Roads Around Connaught Place
Possible diversions and congestion
Delhi Metro
Services operating (no closures confirmed)
Palika Bazaar, Shops & Offices
Open, but access may be disrupted

New Delhi Railway Station Routes: Are Roads Clear for Commuters Today?

Commuters must note that the Delhi Traffic Police have made no announcement that all roads to New Delhi Railway Station will be closed. However, possible delays are expected as Chelmsford Road, Basant Lane, Minto Road and other stretches are expected to be affected by traffic restrictions.

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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