CJP to hold October 2 Mumbai rally against CEC Gyanesh Kumar: Here’s all you need to know

The Cockroach Janta Party is set to hold another protest on October 2, against CEC Gyanesh Kumar. The party's demands include his resignation and criminal proceedings to be initiated against him.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/cjp-to-hold-october-2-mumbai-rally-against-cec-gyanesh-kumar-heres-all-you-need-to-know-8532058/ Copy

Cockroach Janta Party announces 'Jail Bharo Andolan' in Mumbai on Gandhi Jayanti after police deny permission for protest at Shivaji Park. PTI

The Cockroach Janta Party will be launching a fresh protest on October 2 (Friday) demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park. The party’s other demand includes filing of criminal charges against him and sought the freezing of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

It further demanded that the process to appoint the Chief Election Commissioner be made transparent with civil society participation. After Mumbai, the group will hold protests in six other cities, concluding at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi by the end of October.

What are the demands of CJP?

Speaking at a press conference on September 25, CJP members Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka put forward three demands. The first calls for Gyanesh Kumar to step down and for criminal proceedings to be initiated against him.

The second is to freeze the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and restore the January 2025 voter list. Meanwhile, the third is to repeal the 2023 law and reform the Election Commission.

Also Read | ‘Now it is in CJP’s court, will not back down’: Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka gives fresh warning to CEC Gyanesh Kumar

The CJP says the ECI hasn’t been acting in the national interest under Kumar, pointing to reports of rifts within the poll panel and allegations about how it operates. The Election Commission has pushed back on any talk of an internal breakdown, insisting all three commissioners backed its decisions.

Protest permission denied

Citing a 2013 Bombay High Court order, the Mumbai Police rejected a plea to hold a demonstration at Shivaji Park, stating it lacks the power to grant such permissions. Authorities further cited potential traffic disruptions, noise rule violations, and general event guidelines for the decision.

Despite the denial, Dipke said the CJP would proceed with the demonstration. He also warned that the group would launch a “Jail Bharo Andolan” if it was denied the right to protest.

“Mumbai Police has also denied permission for our protest on 2nd October. Such tactics to suppress citizens’ voices are unacceptable. If we are denied the right to protest, CJP will launch a Jail Bharo Andolan in Mumbai on Gandhi Jayanti,” Dipke said on X.

‘We can protest as well’: Dipke

“If Devendra Fadnavis can have a political rally at Shivaji Park, then we can protest as well,” Dipke asserted on Thursday, adding that protest is fundamentally an act of dissent and requires no permission. “Did Mahatma Gandhi have permission to protest against the British?”Taking “full responsibility” for any impending police action, he told reporters, “Mumbai Police is not Delhi Police. So I know it will go well.”

Asked what he would do if he were to be arrested, the 31-year-old quipped, “I will come again and again and again.” Separately, CJP’s co-convener Saurav Das said if protesters are thrown into jail, they would launch a “jail theek karo andolan”.

SC is equally guilty

Dipke also took a dig at the judiciary. Asked about the reason behind CJP’s rapid success, he quipped, “You will have to ask CJI Surya Kant,” referring to remarks made earlier this year that unintentionally inspired the party’s satirical name.

Also Read | Big boost for Abhijeet Dipke’s CJP as Sonam Wangchuk backs Oct 2 protest against CEC

When asked why the group did not wait for the Supreme Court to hear pending petitions about electoral rolls and the SIR, he asked, “Which Supreme Court? The same court which did not allow people to vote in the West Bengal elections?”

Responding to allegations of being a B team of the Congress, Dipke said, “Sit together and decide whose B team we are. The Congress accuses us of being a B team of the RSS and BJP. The ruling party accuses us of being a B team of the Congress.”