CJP’s core members including Abhijeet Dipke to meet on August 5 to chart future course

The CJP's core members are expected to talk to volunteers and students and come to the meeting with their thoughts and suggestions.

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Dipke takes another swipe after PM Modi's fifth Instagram video (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: In a significant national development, core members of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) including Abhijeet Dipke will hold a meeting in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on August 5 to discuss their future agenda. Deciding the new course of the youth-based party, the meeting will take place at CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke’s residence, a report by news agency PTI said, quoting sources.

CJP leaders to decide future course

According to the report, activists and volunteers of the CJP were told to spend some time with their families after their month-long agitation against the NEET paper leak at Jantar Mantar in Delhi last month.

The CJP’s core members were also told to talk to volunteers and students and come to the meeting with their thoughts and suggestions.

The outfit will hold a press conference after their meeting on August 5 and announce decisions regarding the future course of action. Meanwhile, Dipke met students, locals and visitors from the neighbouring district at his residence, and celebrated ‘Friendship Day’ with the children.

CJP’s success over NEET paper leak scandal

The protests spearheaded by the CJP over the NEET paper leak scandal at Jantar Mantar in Delhi received an enthusiastic response from ‘Gen Z’ across the country, leading to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation last week.

Hope PM Modi will apologise to girls beaten up by cops on July 20 : CJP leader Dipke

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke on Saturday said he expected Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apologise to the girls who were “brutally beaten up” by male police officers during the protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on July 20.

Referring to Modi’s video message on Instagram on Friday where he said he wanted to forgive the protesters who abused him and even his mother, Dipke said in a video on X that the prime minister might upload another video on Saturday night.

Also read: How did CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke’s father fund his US education? Asks RTI activist

“I think Modi ji will upload a new video tonight, so I hope that he will apologise…..he will apologise for the lathi-charge of July 20,” the CJP leader said.

Police broke the heads of girls as young as 12 years old and male police officers tore protesting girls’ clothes and hit them with batons on their private parts, Dipke alleged.

(With inputs from agencies)