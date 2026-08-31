CJP’s Delhi march confirmed: Supreme Court refuses to restrict September 5 march, says government expected to maintain law and order
CJP’s Delhi march confirmed: Supreme Court refuses to restrict September 5 march, says government expected to maintain law and order
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CJP’s Delhi march confirmed: Supreme Court refuses to restrict September 5 march, says government expected to maintain law and order