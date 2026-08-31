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CJP’s Delhi march confirmed: Supreme Court refuses to restrict September 5 march, says government expected to maintain law and order

CJP’s Delhi march confirmed: Supreme Court refuses to restrict September 5 march, says government expected to maintain law and order

Written by: Joy Pillai Edited by: Joy Pillai
Published: August 31, 2026, 1:51 PM IST
supreme court
CJP to hold march in Delhi on Teachers’ Day, supreme court refuses to restrict September 5 march, says government expected to maintain law-and-order | Image: ANI

CJP’s Delhi march confirmed: Supreme Court refuses to restrict September 5 march, says government expected to maintain law and order

Read more: Jantar Mantar Protest 2.0? Cockroach Janta Party announces Delhi protest on Sept 5 over unfulfilled govt promises

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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