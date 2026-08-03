CJP’s founder Abhijeet Dipke’s big statement on entering politics, says ‘this country needs…’

Cockroach Janta Party Founder Abhijeet Dipke on Monday stated that he has no intensions in joining the mainstream politics.

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CJP’s founder Abhijeet Dipke’s big statement on entering politics, says ‘this country needs…’ | Image: ANI

Is Abhijeet Dipke planning to join politics? After staging a massive protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and succeeding in dominating the central government on the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, people, specially students, are monitoring every movement of the Cockroach Janta Party very closely. Amid all the speculations over CJP entering into politics, its founding member Abhijeet Dipke on Monday stated that he and his party don’t have any intentions to join mainstream politics.

He criticised the government by saying that people have seen how political parties are being split using the Enforcement Directorate and CBI and how votes are manipulated and deleted during elections.

#WATCH | Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Founder Abhijeet Dipke says, “I am ready to show documents related to my education loan and the scholarship letter. I also request Narendra Modi to show his degree.” pic.twitter.com/CWfLP36Y7T — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2026

What Did Abhijeet Dipke Say?

“We have no such intention. We are seeing how political parties are being split using the ED and CBI. Votes are being deleted in elections. At this point, when people have lost faith in politics, what will we do by forming a political party? The way people are losing faith in the judiciary, election system and even the media, this country needs a public movement,” Dipke said.

CJP To Hold 2-Day Strategy Meet In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar From August 5

Meanwhile, CJP informed that it will convene for a two-day strategy meet in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar from August 5. The meet will bring together CJP’s founder, spokespersons and leadership to discuss their next big move for the youth movement.

Over the past several days, CJP team members have consulted a wide range of stakeholders on what the party’s next steps should be, including a team of fifty core volunteers who dedicated their time and effort throughout the Jantar Mantar protest.

In the days following the strategy meet, CJP will reach out to its volunteers across the country and organise a nationwide listening tour to take into account the needs and aspirations of the youth, a generation that has grown optimistic about the country’s future in light of the resounding success of CJP’s protest against former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, which led to his resignation.

“The defeat of this arrogant government at the hands of the youth shows that when young people come together, they can achieve anything,” Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das said.

(with ANI inputs)