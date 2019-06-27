Ludhiana: Clashes broke out between two groups at the Ludhiana Central Jail on Thursday afternoon, forcing police to deploy officers inside the jail premises. Four prisoners, who tried to escape amid the din, were later brought back.

ANI reported that a fire was started inside the jail during the clashes and the fire brigade had to be rushed. Six prisoners were injured in the clashes while four policemen also sustained injuries.

Some reports suggest that one of the warring groups kindled the fire with the help of LPG cylinders. They were also pelting stones at each other. A water cannon also had to be used to disperse the prisoners.

Later, addressing media, jail Warrant Officer Kuldeep Singh said, “The prisoners had attacked a police personnel. We went inside the premises to save him, in the clash 5-6 of our people received injuries.”

Earlier this week, Mohinder Pal Bittu, who was booked in sacrilege cases of 2015 and was arrested last year, was killed by two inmates at the Nabha jail.

The inmates, Maninder Singh and Gursewak Singh, both serving life terms for murder, attacked him with iron rods, killing him almost instantly, said reports.

Dera Sacha Sauda, of which Bittu was a follower, then said it would not allow his body to be cremated until all sacrilege cases against the sect’s followers were dropped.

The sect’s 45-member executive committee also said it wanted the “real culprits” behind Bittu’s killing to be put behind bars. The committee claimed the murder wasn’t as sudden as police claim it was, but a carefully planned act that likely had some “big people” behind it.

“Until the name of these bigwigs is not disclosed, there would be no cremation of Bittu,” the Dera had said.