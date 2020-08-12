New Delhi: At least two persons were killed and several others were injured as police opened fire on mobs that attacked KG Halli and DJ Halli police stations on Tuesday night, protesting a ‘derogatory’ Facebook post by the nephew of Congress MLA R Akhanda Srinivas Murthy. Also Read - Bangalore Containment Zones: Total Count Surpasses 20,000-mark, South Zone Tops The List With 4,100 COVID Hotspots | Full List

Around 60 police personnel, including as additional commissioner of police, have been injured in the clash which broke out in the evening. Hundreds of people gathered outside Srinivas Murthy's house in east Bengaluru's Kaval Byrsandra area and started pelting stones. They set the cars parked there on fire.

Another crowd reportedly gathered outside the KG Halli police station and attacked police personnel.

Reports said that police did not initially want to file an FIR. The MLA’s nephew, meanwhile, claimed that his account was hacked and he had no idea about the ‘derogatory’ post, which now stands deleted.

As things escalated towards the night, several politicians took to social media and appealed for peace.

Horrible situation in Pulakeshinagar after the attack on our MLA @AkhandaSrinivas house and the Kaval Byrsandra Polcie satiation. Whatever the provocation nobody can take law into their own hands and destroy public property. First priority is to bring things under control. — Dinesh Gundu Rao/ದಿನೇಶ್ ಗುಂಡೂರಾವ್ (@dineshgrao) August 11, 2020

110 people have been arrested in connection with the violence that broke out in Bengaluru over an alleged inciting social media post, Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Bengaluru, said. The nephew of the Congress MLA has also been arrested.