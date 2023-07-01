Home

News

India

Clashes In Jharkhand’s Dhanbad Over E-Rickshaw Battery Charger Theft; 34 Detained, Section 144 Imposed

Clashes In Jharkhand’s Dhanbad Over E-Rickshaw Battery Charger Theft; 34 Detained, Section 144 Imposed

According to the police more than 15 people sustained injuries in Friday's clashes, while 34 people have been detained so far, according to the PTI report.

Representational Image (FILE/Pixabay)

Dhanbad, Jharkhand: Clashes erupted between two groups in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad over the theft of an e-rickshaw battery charger on Friday, police said, adding that prohibitory orders under Section 144 have been imposed in three areas of Katras police station, about 29 km from the district headquarters.

Sub-District Magistrate (SDM) Dhanbad Prem Kumar Tiwari imposed Section 144 in Kailudih, Chhatabad and Akash Kinari areas under Katras police station until further orders on Saturday, news agency PTI reported.

You may like to read

According to the police more than 15 people sustained injuries in Friday’s clashes, while 34 people have been detained so far, according to the PTI report.

DSP Baghmara Nisha Murmu said the situation is under control at present, the report said.

Quoting eyewitnesses, the report said that at least six vehicles were set ablaze and several houses ransacked by rioters during the violent clashes. According to information, police had to resort to lathicharge to control the situation. Senior police officers, however, denied use of batons to contain the violence, the PTI report said.

As per the police, the clashes were triggered after an e-rickshaw battery charger belonging to one Janardhan Yadav, a resident of Kailudih, was stolen allegedly by someone from the opposite group.

Janardhan and son filed a complaint at the Katras police station. Police said they have registered an FIR based on the complaint and on the basis of purported CCTV camera footage of the theft. “Further details are awaited and investigation into the case is ongoing,” an official said.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.