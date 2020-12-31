CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Exams Schedule for 2021 to be Released on Dec 31 Also Read - Will Form Committee to Address Issues Related to Farm Laws, Govt Tells Farmers During Talks

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank is set to release the upcoming year’s datesheet for the CBSE board examinations for Class 10 and 12 on Thursday. The Minister had earlier clarified that the board examinations will not be conducted in the month of February this time. Taking to Twitter on December 26, the education minister said that he will make the big announcement on December 31 at 6 PM. “I will announce the date on Dec 31 when the exams will commence for students appearing for CBSE board exams in 2021,” he said in a tweet. Also Read - Falling Market Rates Forcing Farmers To Sell Crops Below MSP: Union Leaders

PM Modi to Lay Foundation Stone of AIIMS Rajkot on Dec 31 Also Read - Amid Demand to Repeal Farm Laws, Govt to Hold Talks With Farmers Today, Hopeful of Amicable Solution

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Rajkot in Gujarat on Thursday via video conferencing. Giving the information, the Prime Minister tweeted, “At 11 AM tomorrow, December 31, will lay the foundation stone of AIIMS, Rajkot. This project will improve the healthcare infrastructure in Gujarat.” As per an official statement, 201 acres of land has been provided by the government for the project. “It will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 1195 crores and is expected to be completed by mid of 2022. The state-of-the-art 750-bed hospital will also have a 30-bed AAYUSH block. It will have 125 MBBS seats and 60 nursing seats,” it stated.

Night Curfew, Restrictions to be Imposed in Major Cities on New Year’s Eve

In the wake of fears about the new strain of the coronavirus which has already reached India, several major cities and states like Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, Dehradun, Rajasthan, Odisha and Himachal Pradesh will impose night curfew and other strict restrictions on New Year’s gatherings on Thursday in view to curb the spread of the virus. While Delhi Police have warned against any public events or terrace parties being held on the occasion, the Karnataka government has banned mass gatherings without social distancing in clubs, pubs, and restaurants from December 30 to January 2. Meanwhile, Chennai has announced no beach day for the residents as the Marina Beach will stay out of bounds for people on New Year’s Eve as well as New Year’s Day.