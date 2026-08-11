Class 10 girl goes missing after school in Patna, bag and school uniform found near railway tracks, CCTV footage shows her leaving with a friend

Officers are also looking for any unusual phone numbers or contacts that could help establish what happened after she left school.

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Class 10 girl goes missing after school in Patna, bag and school uniform found near railway tracks, CCTV footage shows her leaving with a friend (Image: AI/Representational)

A Class 10 student went missing after leaving her school in Patna on Monday. Her school uniform and bag were later found near railway tracks. The girl is a student of Kendriya Vidyalaya in the Khagaul area. According to police, CCTV footage showed her leaving school and later being seen with a friend. Police reached the railway track after receiving information that the girl’s belongings had been found there. The discovery led to concern among local residents, who blocked traffic near the area for some time. Police later cleared the road.

Danapur SDPO-1 Ajeet Kumar said the location was on a railway track, so the police were also taking help from the Railway Protection Force to search for the missing student. “We received information that the school uniform and bag of a girl were found here on the railway track,” Kumar told reporters.

Police teams are checking the girl’s phone details and call records as part of the investigation. Officers are also looking for any unusual phone numbers or contacts that could help establish what happened after she left school. A dog squad has also been brought in to assist with the search operation.

“The girl’s upper-body clothing and her bag were recovered from the railway line, but she was not found in the area. Investigators are examining the case from all possible angles and relying on scientific evidence, CCTV footage and other available information to trace the missing student. No conclusion can be drawn at this stage. The circumstances will become clear only as the investigation progresses,” Danapur ASP Ajit Kumar told TOI.

Police said they were looking into the case from all possible angles and were making efforts to trace the girl.

(With PTI inputs)