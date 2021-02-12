Hyderabad: A class 10 student died by suicide in Hyderabad after she was stopped from attending classes for not paying her school fees. The 16-year-old daughter of a labourer couple was found hanging in her house on Thursday. Police said her parents had paid part of the around Rs 35,000 towards her school fees. Also Read - TikTok Star Dazhariaa Quint Dies By Suicide at 18, Posts Instagram Video Saying 'It's My Last Post'

The girl seemed to have been hurt after the school authorities allegedly asked her to pay the remaining fees and told her not to attend classes till then, a police official said, quoting preliminary investigation. Also Read - Skeletal Remains of Man Killed Over Extramarital Affair Found in Box in Hyderabad

No suicide note has been recovered from the house. A further investigation is underway. Also Read - International Flights: GoAir Announces Direct Flights From Hyderabad to Maldives | Full Schedule Here

“Despite losing our earnings due to the lockdown, we had managed to pay around ₹ 15,000 to the school. We told them we would pay by 20th,” NDTV quoted the girl’s father as saying.

“They made my daughter call me up 2-3 times in the last few days. My daughter didn’t want to go to school yesterday. She told me to tell the teacher she had gone to hospital as she did not want to face them. The teachers were making her call me and put pressure to pay,” he added.

In an earlier incident that took place last month, a second-year female student of the IIM-Ahmedabad’s flagship post-graduate programme allegedly died by suicide in her hostel room in the campus of the premier business school.

The student, Drishti Rajkanani, a 25-year-old Bihar native, was in the second year of the Post-Graduate Program in Management (PGPM) of the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA), said inspector of the Satellite police station JB Agravat. Her body was found hanging from the ceiling of her hostel room in the IIMA campus, he said. The cause of the suicide was not yet known.