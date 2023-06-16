Home

Class 10 Student, on The Way to Tuition, Burnt Alive by Miscreants in Andhra Pradesh; Case Filed

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a Class 10 student was burnt alive by some unidentified people in Andhra Pradesh’s Bapatla district on Friday. As per preliminary reports, the attackers poured petrol and set him ablaze when the victim was on his way to tuition.

Soon after the incident, the victim was rushed to a Government General Hospital at Guntur in a critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries. The incident was reported in Rajavolu village of Cherukupalli Mandal block on Friday morning.

The incident happened when the victim was going to tuition on his bicycle when he was stopped by some youth near Redlapalem.

Locals present in the area rushed to douse the fire when the boy started crying and shifted him to GGH Guntur. In a statement, the boy told police that Venkateshwar Reddy and a few others poured petrol on and set him on fire.

In the meantime, the victim’s grandfather Reddaiah said a boy who was harassing his sister was responsible for the killing. The victim had earlier pulled up the boy for harassing his sister and had questioned the boy for roaming around the college where his sister was studying.

Police have registered a case and launched a hunt to trace the assailants.

