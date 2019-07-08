Chandigarh: A Class 11 student on Monday allegedly stabbed his English teacher after she asked him to show her his holiday homework in Murthal town of Sonipat district.

The student of Shri Ram Krishan Senior Secondary School allegedly attacked her with a sharp object after she allegedly scolded him for not doing homework. Police say, “She was immediately taken to hospital and has been referred to PGI Khanpur. We will file an FIR.”

On Monday, the school had reopened for students after summer vacations. The teacher, Mukesh Kumari, suffered three deep stab injuries in the stomach, said a daily. She was rushed to Civil Hospital of Sonipat initially but was later referred to a bigger hospital.

A daily said another teacher managed to overpower the boy as he tried to escape. A case of attempt to murder has been registered against the student. SHO of Murthal police station confirmed that accused student has been taken into custody.

In a similarly bizarre incident, a man stabbed his friend after he refused to hug him in Mavalli near Kalasipalyam in Bengaluru recently.

As per a report, Nabi wanted to hug his friend Shoaib but the latter pushed him away allegedly because of his bad breath. An infuriated Nabi took out his knife and shoved it in Shoaib’s stomach. According to a daily, Shoaib called his brother Shahid for help. When Shahid arrived, Nabi stabbed him too and fled the spot.

They two brothers rushed to a private hospital, and were said to be stable. Nabi was arrested and a case of attempt to murder under Section 307 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against him.