Class 11 Student Raped By 'Instagram Friend' In Gurugram Hotel, Man Shares Victim's Naked Picture To Mother

Gurugram: A 16-year-old Class 11 student was allegedly raped by her “Instagram friend” in a hotel in Gurugram. The matter came to light when the accused sent a naked picture of the girl to her mother and also posted it on social media. According to the complaint filed by the mother of the victim, her daughter had befriended a native of Uttar Pradesh last year on Instagram and also engaged in a nude video call during their friendship.

The mother told police that the accused called her daughter to a hotel in Gurugram and raped her there. “He again called her to the hotel two more times last week. He was pressuring my daughter to meet him by threatening to share her nude video and pictures online.

“On Tuesday, he posted a nude picture of my daughter on social media and also sent it to me. When I asked my daughter, she told me about the entire episode,” she said in her complaint, according to police.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against Raj Diwedi under sections 8 (sexual assault) and 12 (sexual harassment) of POCSO Act, section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC, and section 67 A of IT Act at Women Police Station (West) on Tuesday evening.