Class 12 girl held captive, raped, blackmailed by Instagram friend in Nagpur, arrested after 2 hr hunt

When the police entered the flat, they found the girl tied up. The accused was standing beside the girl with a belt in his hand.

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A 20-year-old BBA student from Thane was arrested by Nagpur Police on Tuesday for allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting and attacking a Class 12 girl with a knife after getting to know her through Instagram. Police said the accused, identified as Nirmay Madhav Pakhare, had created a fake Instagram account using the name “Akash Mehra” to contact the girl. He became friends with her in May last year when she was just 16 years old. The accused is the son of a well-known doctor couple and the nephew of a senior IPS officer, while the girl’s father works as a revenue officer.

The incident came to light after the girl did not return home on Sunday and her mobile phone remained switched off for nearly 24 hours. Worried about her safety, her parents approached Nagpur Police and filed a complaint.

Police launched a search operation that lasted around 20 hours before tracing the girl to a rented flat in Dighori, located in south Nagpur. When officers entered the flat, they found the girl tied up. The accused was standing nearby with a belt in his hand.

Police also found a knife lying beside the bed, which was allegedly used to stab and injure the girl several times. She was immediately rescued and taken to the Government Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

The accused was arrested from the flat and later taken to Hudkeshwar Police Station for further legal action. Police have continued their investigation into the case.

During the investigation, police found that the accused had allegedly pressured the girl to continue a sexual relationship. He also reportedly threatened to upload her private photographs on social media if she refused to do what he wanted.

According to the police, the accused had rented a flat in Dighori, where he had met the girl at least once before. On Sunday morning, he allegedly took her to the same flat and kept her there against her will for more than 24 hours until police rescued her.

The search began after the girl’s father filed a kidnapping complaint at the Hudkeshwar Police Station when she did not return home for over 20 hours. Investigators examined her Instagram conversations and other digital records to track her movements. This helped them identify the accused and trace him to his home in Thane, after which his family was contacted.

Following a request from Nagpur Police, Thane Police asked the accused’s mother to call him. When he answered the phone, cyber experts tracked his location and confirmed that he was in the Dighori area.