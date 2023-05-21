Home

Class 8 Girl Thrashed, Gang-Raped by Milkman and His Friend in Gurugram

In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped, thrashed and gang-raped by two men on Friday in Gurugram.

Minor girl gangraped in Gurugram

The incident took place while the minor girl was sent by her family members to purchase milk. On her way to the dairy, she encountered the milkman near Maruti Kunj, who forcefully placed her on his motorcycle and took her to a forested area near Bhondsi village. PTI reported the complaint as saying.

When the victim resisted and attempted to escape, the accused brutally assaulted her with a stick and made death threats. After committing the heinous act, both individuals fled the scene on their motorcycle, leaving the girl alone in the secluded area.

After several hours of the girl’s absence from home, her family initiated a search and discovered her abandoned on a street corner within their colony. She appeared anxious and sustained several injury marks on her body. Upon learning of the incident, the girl’s mother lodged a complaint at the Bhondsi police station on Friday.

A case was registered against Jasbir and Vinod under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and Section 506 (Criminal Intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Police stated that the minor girl was swiftly taken to the civil hospital, where medical professionals confirmed that she had been gang-raped. The accused individuals are currently evading arrest.

Cops are on the hunt to apprehend both of the accused responsible for gang-raping the girl.

Further details into the matter are awaited.

