Class 8 Student Abducted From School During Sports Event, Gang-Raped By 3 Youths In Gurugram

The three accused also made an objectionable video of the girl and circulated the video on WhatsApp groups and other social media websites.

Gurugram crime: A 14-year-old girl was abducted from her school in Gurugram’s Sohna area and gang-raped by three youths. According to the complaint filed by the victim’s father, his daughter, a Class 8 student, was abducted from her school during a sports programme on December 18 last year by three youths, who took her to a hilly area and took turns to rape her. They also threatened to kill her if she disclosed the incident to anyone.

The three accused also made an objectionable video of the girl and circulated the video on WhatsApp groups and other social media websites. Police said they have identified the suspects but are yet to arrest them as they are at large.

The victim’s father told the police that the girl did not reveal the incident to anyone till now, but on Saturday, he came to know about the video and later she disclosed the incident and he reported the matter to the police.

The police said two of the accused are students of another school studying in Class 11 and Class 12 and the third is a dropout.

“Police are conducting raids to arrest the accused and a medical examination of the girl has been done. The accused have been identified and will be arrested soon,” said DCP, South, Upasana Singh.

Following the complaint, police registered a case against the three suspects under sections 363 (abduction) and 376-D A (gang rape on a woman under sixteen years of age) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 13/6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act at Sohna Sadar police station on Saturday.

