Puducherry: That cut-throat competition in the corporate world is palpable with the ever-increasing pressure to deliver the goods and meet the targets. The same tendency has seeped down to the world of academics, up to the school level. In one such shocking incident being reported from Karaikkal in Puducherry, the mother of a Class 8 girl poisoned to death her classmate who had topped the examination. Balamanikandan, a class 8 student of a private school at Nehru Nagar, Karaikkal, had topped the class, pipping his classmate to the second position. Unable to accept the results, the mother of Balamanikandan’s classmate poisoned him out of jealousy, said the Karaikal police.Also Read - Video: Karni Sena Youth Leader Stabbed to Death Publicly in MP's Itarsi

Victoria Sahayarani, the mother of his classmate, has been arrested by the police. Also Read - Biker Dies After Being Hit by Car in East Delhi's Vinod Nagar, Driver Booked

The deceased boy is the son of Rajendran and Malathi who live in Nehru colony in Karaikkal, Puducherry. Police said that Victoria Sahayarani had reached the school on Saturday and presented the boy with a soft drink. However, after reaching home, the boy started vomiting continuously and told his parents that he was given a soft drink by Victoria Sahayarani. Also Read - Shocking: Woman Killed After Being Thrown Off Train In Sex Assault Bid, Case Registered

The boy’s parents said that he was rushed to the hospital immediately but could not save his life. The post-mortem report revealed that the drink was laced with poison and intentionally given to kill Balamanigandan. Police arrested Victoria Sahyarani and she told the police that she was jealous of Balamanigandan who would regularly top the class while her daughter could reach only the second spot.

Victoria Sahayarani was produced before the judicial magistrate court and remanded to judicial custody.