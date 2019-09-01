New Delhi: In a proud moment, a Class 9 student of Kendriya Vidyalaya in Mahasamund in Chhattisgarh, Srijal Chandrakar, has been selected to watch the grand moon landing of Chandrayaan 2 from ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru, alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Srijal has not only made her family proud but also her state, by becoming one of the 60 shortlisted students who won the space quiz conducted by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

In his July episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat‘, the Prime Minister’s radio programme that airs every last Sunday of the month, PM Modi had announced a nationwide quiz competition for school children, the winners of which will get to witness the grand moon landing of Chandrayaan-2 from the ISRO headquarters.

Speaking to news agency ANI, she said that she started preparing for the quiz competition with complete dedication as soon as she received information for the same.

“It is a very big opportunity for me, and I thank my parents and my teachers for preparing me for this. I had never thought it would ever be possible for me to meet the Prime Minister,” Srijal said.

She added, “I am very excited to meet our Prime Minister. I want to ask him how he multi-tasks so efficiently all the time and what other plans he has for the country.”

Srijal’s father narrated how proud and elated they were on the news of her achievement as it would be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for their family.

“It is wonderful that Srijal will get an opportunity to meet the Prime Minister while we will be able to see the landing of Chandrayaan-2 live with him. We are feeling very honoured and have received numerous congratulatory messages from family members and acquaintances,” said Yogesh Kumar Chandrakar, Srijal’s father.

The ISRO space quiz was conducted across India for students from classes 8 to 10. The top 60 students with the most correct answers in 10 minutes emerged as the winners.

On September 7, Srijal, along with 59 other students will watch the landing of Chandrayaan 2 on the surface of the Moon at 1:55 AM at the ISRO Tracking Centre (ISTRAC), Bengaluru. The selected students have been requested to arrive at Bengaluru by 2:00 PM on Friday, September 6, along with one parent or guardian.

The landing of Chandrayaan-2 will make India the fourth nation in the world to land a spacecraft on the moon, thus putting the country in the league of the US, Russia and China.