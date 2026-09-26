Class 9 student dies after falling from 12th floor of society building in Ghaziabad, had recently won 2 gold medals in rope-skipping

Police are also checking CCTV footage to understand what happened before the fall. The exact reason behind the incident has not been established yet.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/class-9-student-prachi-dies-after-falling-from-12th-floor-in-ghaziabad-had-recently-won-2-gold-medals-in-rope-skipping-rajnagar-residency-society-raj-nagar-extension-8530250/ Copy

Class 9 student dies after falling from 12th floor in Ghaziabad, had recently won 2 gold medals in rope-skipping (Image: File)

A 14-year-old Class 9 student died after falling from the 12th floor of a residential society in Ghaziabad on Friday night. The girl, identified as Prachi, was a student at Dehradun Public School (DDPS), Sanjay Nagar, and lived with her family in Raj Nagar Extension. The incident took place at around 9 pm at Tower G of Rajnagar Residency Society. According to the information available, Prachi had gone to the balcony to bring in clothes that had been left out to dry when she fell from the 12th floor.

Residents rushed to the spot after hearing the noise. Prachi was taken to Yashoda Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Police reached the society after receiving information about the incident. The body was sent for a post-mortem examination, while officers began collecting information from the family and other people at the spot.

Police are also examining CCTV footage to understand exactly what happened before the fall. The reason behind the incident has not been established so far.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Ziauddin Ahmed said police received information about the incident around 9 pm and immediately reached the society. He said the body was sent to the mortuary and further legal proceedings were underway.

Prachi had recently won two gold medals

The incident has left the family and school community shocked as Prachi had recently returned from Maharashtra after winning two gold medals at the CBSE Rope Skipping National Championship in Shirdi.

She won gold in the Double Dutch Pair Freestyle and Double Dutch Single Freestyle events. Her family had reportedly been celebrating her achievement before the tragic incident.

At the time of the fall, Prachi’s parents, younger sister and grandparents were reportedly at home. Her father, Suresh Chand, works as a software engineer at a multinational company.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the teenager’s death. Further details are expected after the post-mortem examination and examination of CCTV footage.

Similar incident

A similar recent incident was reported in Ghaziabad’s Siddharth Vihar earlier this month. A 16-year-old Class 10 student allegedly died after falling from the 15th floor of Gaur Siddhartham Society on September 15. Police said a two-page note was recovered from her room, in which she referred to academic pressure and said that no one else was responsible. The girl lived with her parents and younger sibling and studied at a private school.

According to police, security guards and residents heard a loud sound around 7 pm and found her on the ground. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead.