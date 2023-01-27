Home

Classes Suspended at Jamia Millia Islamia Today. Read Varsity’s Latest Order

Jamia Millia Islamia Suspends Classes: Issuing a statement, the varsity clarified that the “class suspension has nothing to do with Wednesday's protest” which broke out after several students attempted to screen the controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Modi.

Classes suspended at Jamia (Representational Image)

New Delhi: After the request of students and faculty members, all classes at prestigious Jamia Millia Islamia will remain suspended on Friday. However, all university offices, including the departments, centres, and schools, will operate normally. Issuing a statement, the varsity clarified that the “class suspension has nothing to do with Wednesday’s protest” which broke out after several students attempted to screen the controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Modi.

Jamia Millia Islamia Order on Suspension of Classes

“It is to clarify that class suspension has nothing to do with yesterday’s protest. The Vice Chancellor publically announced it today after the Republic Day function on the demand of teachers who were busy for the last three days organising Republic Day programmes in their respective Faculty/Departments/Centres”, an official statement from the varsity read.

It added,“So, considering their demand, the Vice Chancellor granted them a day’s off from teaching. University will open tomorrow as usual. Arrangements have been made at three locations in the university to watch live streaming/telecast of Hon’ble PM’s ParikshaPeCharcha also.”

Why Jamia is On Edge?

The screening of the controversial BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ at Jamia Millia Islamia — has come under fire, bringing back flashes of violence and police atrocity inside the premises. Earlier on Wednesday, more than 70 students were detained after the announcement of the screening of the contentious series.

According to Esha Pandey, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast), a screening for a BBC documentary was to be organised by a group of Jamia students inside the university, which was not allowed by the varsity administration. “The university administration informed the police that some students were creating a ruckus on the streets and therefore a total of 13 students were detained around 4 p.m. to ensure peace in the area,” said the DCP.

Classes in the varsity were suspended and police personnel, including the Rapid Action Force (RAF), were deployed near the gate of JMI on Jan 25.