CLAT May Not Select Students With Right Ethos: CJI Chandrachud

“One of the problems that the National Law Universities have faced is perhaps the model which we use to select students does not always promote value-based education because we have a common law entrance examination and we test the students’ ability to crack the CLAT,” CJI Chandrachud was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

“Cracking the CLAT does not necessarily result in students who have the right ethos to perceive a career in law. I appeal to the vice chancellor and faculty to place importance on value-based legal education for the students from diverse background,” he said.

CJI Chandrachud made the remark while inaugurating the first academic session of the India International University of Legal Education and Research (IIULER) in Goa, an initiative of the Bar Council of India Trust-PEARL FIRST (BCIT-PF).

