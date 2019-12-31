New Delhi: Indore, the largest city as well as the commercial capital of Madhya Pradesh, has been adjudged as the cleanest city in the country for the fourth time in a row. State capital Bhopal, too, did well in the central government’s list of cleanest cities in the country, as per the Cleanliness Survey 2019, which was released on Tuesday.

While Indore topped the list of cleanest cities in both quarters (first quarter: April-June, second quarter: July-September), Bhopal was second in the first quarter. The third position for the first quarter was grabbed by Surat in Gujarat, Rajkot (Gujarat) and Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra), were second and third respectively in the second quarter.

These cities did well among those with a population of ten lakh and more. Jamshedpur in Jharkhand was adjudged the cleanest city among those with a population less than ten lakh. Moga in Punjab, meanwhile, topped the list in terms of rural cleanliness.

The survey, officially called the Swachh Survekshan, is an annual survey of cleanliness, hygiene and sanitation in cities and towns across India, which is carried out as a part of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (Clean India Mission). While it was first conducted in 2016 and covered 73 cities, in 2019, it was carried out in 4,237 cities and was said to be the largest cleanliness survey in the world.

It is carried out by the Quality Council of India (QCI).