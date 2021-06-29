New Delhi: With Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine getting approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for emergency use, a roadmap has been paved for other international vaccine makers like Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson to deliver in India. The drug regulator on Tuesday granted permission to Mumbai-based pharmaceutical company Cipla to import Moderna’s American-made COVID-19 vaccine, making it the fourth vaccine to be available in India for emergency use. Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown: Restrictions Further Tightened in Pune, People to be Penalised For Moving Pout After 5 PM

While details of the rollout plan are yet to be released, reports said that for now, Cipla will be importing donated vaccines by Moderna as commercial agreements are still being processed. So far, Serum Institute’s Covishield, Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and Russia’s Sputnik were cleared for the vaccination drive. Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown: State Govt Likely to Relax Restrictions Further From July 5. Malls, Theatres May Open

“Cipla Limited is supporting Moderna Inc with the regulatory approval and importation of vaccines to be donated to India. At this stage, there is no definitive agreement on commercial supplies,” the Mumbai-based pharma said in a statement. Also Read - International Flight Services Likely To Begin From July 15 From Vijayawada Airport | Details Here

Of all the four vaccines, Moderna has the highest effectiveness of 94% against coronavirus disease.

What does this mean for international vaccines in India?

“Our efforts to invite and to have other internationally developed vaccines specifically Pfizer and J&J also continue. Those processes are on. We are also looking at increasing the production of availability of vaccines that are being manufactured in our country,” NITI Aayog Member (Health) and COVID Task Force chief Dr VK Paul said at a press conference.

Will Johnson & Johnson Get Its Single-Dose Vaccine to India?

Soon after the announcement of Cipla and Moderna, Johnson & Johnson hinted that their single-dose vaccine may soon be available in India.

“As per DCGI’s recent announcement, now no requirement of conducting bridging clinical studies of COVID vaccines in India. We’re in discussions with GoI & exploring how best to accelerate our ability to deliver our single-dose vaccine to India,” Johnson & Johnson’s India spokesperson said to ANI.

When Will Pfizer’s Covid Vaccine be Approved?

Recently, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla had said that it was in the “final stages” of getting approval for its COVID-19 vaccine in India. Dr Paul had also said in press briefings that the government has had “multiple sessions” with Pfizer and it is in consideration of approving the vaccine for India.

With the approval of Moderna, the government said that the deal on Pfizer vaccine may be closed soon. This could boost the vaccination process among children of age 12 to 18, paving way for the reopening of schools and other educational institutes.