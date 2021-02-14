New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Sunday took into custody a 21-year-old climate activist from Bengaluru in connection with the Greta Thunberg “Toolkit case”. The student-cum-activist, named Disha Ravi, allegedly edited the toolkit shared by Greta Thunberg. According to a report by India Today, Disha was arrested from her house in Soladevanahalli area of Bengaluru under an FIR filed by the cyber-crime unit of the Delhi police on February 4. Also Read - Rohtak Firing Case: Main Accused Wrestling Coach Sukhwinder Arrested by Delhi Police

Disha is one of the founders of the "Friday for Future" campaign. The movement started in August 2018 after Greta Thunberg began a school strike for climate change by sitting in front of the Swedish parliament for three weeks.

The police had registered an FIR on charges of "sedition", "criminal conspiracy" and "promoting hatred" against the creators of the 'toolkit'. Delhi Police had said more than 300 social media accounts that were seen spreading malicious content on farmers' protest were identified.

Soon after the news of the FIR came out, Thunberg had tweeted: “I still #StandWithFarmers and support their peaceful protest. No amount of hate, threats or violations of human rights will ever change that. #FarmersProtest”

Greta Thunberg had shared a toolkit on social media for the farmer protests in India which indicated that a widespread campaign may have been on much before January 26. Twitter erupted in India after the toolkit surfaced which included a document on details of January 26 protests and online and street protests. The document was restricted thereafter and the tweet was deleted, as per reports.

This document added fuel to the view that there is an international conspiracy afoot to defame India and the Modi government over the farmer protests. The document detailed how and where the protests should be done outside Indian missions abroad, media houses, government buildings and even Adani-Ambani offices.