New Delhi: Addressing the second day of 2020 G20 Riyadh Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said climate change must be fought not in silos but in an integrated, comprehensive and holistic way. Also Read - Trump Skips G20 Summit on Pandemic Preparedness, Later Spotted at His Golf Course: Report

PM Modi asserted that the entire world can progress faster if there is greater support of technology and finance to developing nations. Also Read - COVID-19 Pandemic Biggest Challenge World is Facing Since World War 2: PM Modi at G20

Speaking at the G20 side event on ‘Safeguarding the Planet’ on Sunday, PM Modi said India is not only meeting its Paris Agreement targets, but also exceeding them. Also Read - Bridge Differences Through Dialogue to Pursue World Peace: Chinese President Xi at G20 Summit

“Inspired by our traditional ethos of living in harmony with the environment, and the commitment of my government, India has adopted low-carbon and climate-resilient development practices,” PM Modi said.

The entire world can progress faster if there is greater support of technology and finance to the developing world, PM Modi said.

“For humanity to prosper, every single individual must prosper. Rather than seeing labour as a factor of production alone, the focus must be on the human dignity of every worker,” the prime minister said.

Such an approach would be the best guarantee for safeguarding the planet, PM Modi said.