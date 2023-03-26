Home

Close Shave! Air India, Nepal Airlines Planes Almost Collide Mid-Air; 3 Controllers Suspended

The Air India aircraft was descending from a height of 19,000 ft while the Nepal Airlines aircraft was flying at an altitude of 15,000 ft at the same location.

Air India, Nepal Airlines Planes Collison Averted: A major accident was averted on Friday morning as an Airbus A-320 aircraft of the Nepal Airlines coming to Kathmandu from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and an Air India plane coming to Kathmandu from New Delhi almost collided due to the negligence on part of air traffic controllers, according to CAAN spokesperson Jagannath Niroula. Following the incident, the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) suspended three employees of the air traffic controller department for “carelessness”.

Air Traffic Controllers (ATCs) of Tribhuvan International Airport involved in traffic conflict incident (between Air India and Nepal Airlines on 24th March 2023) have been removed from active control position until further notice. pic.twitter.com/enxd0WrteZ — Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (@hello_CAANepal) March 26, 2023

The Air India aircraft was descending from a height of 19,000 ft while the Nepal Airlines aircraft was flying at an altitude of 15,000 ft at the same location, Niroula said. Soon, the radar detected that both the planes were in proximity after which the Nepal Airlines aircraft descended to 7,000 ft, the spokesperson said.

The Civil Aviation Authority has formed a three-member probe committee to investigate the matter.

Meanwhile, the Nepal aviation authority suspended three air traffic controllers who were in charge at the time of the incident.

So far there has been no comment from Air India on the matter.

