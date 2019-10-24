New Delhi: Northern Army Commander, Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh, along with six others on Thursday had a narrow escape when the helicopter they were flying in crash landed in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Sources: Army's Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) makes an emergency landing in Poonch district (J&K). All passengers on-board, including Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, are safe. pic.twitter.com/TAwHeCyVKK — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2019

Speaking to news agency ANI, sources in the Army said that the helicopter was an advanced Dhruv helicopter of the Army. The incident occurred at 1:40 PM when it crash-landed at Poonch district’s Bedar area after developing a technical snag. While all individuals on board the flight were safe, some of them did sustain minor injuries. They were taken to a nearby army hospital for medical examination where they were treated for their injuries.

In a statement, the Army said, ” A helicopter with Army Commander Northern Command on board, has executed a forced landing on account of technical snag in general area of Poonch. Crew and passengers are safe.”

The helicopter was on its way from forward area in Jammu to Srinagar when the incident took place. The Northern Amry Commander was on his way to forwards areas of XVI corps which has been witnessing shelling from Pakistan quite frequently in the last few days.

Lt. General Singh was appointed to his current position in May 2018 after the Devraj Anbu, the then-Northern Army Commander was promoted to Vice Chief of Army Staff (VCOAS). It was he who as the-then Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) announced the 2016 Surgical Strikes. A year earlier, as a Major General and Additional DGMO, he had also announced the Army’s strikes against Naga militants in Myanmar.