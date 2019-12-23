New Delhi: The 57-member group of Muslim majority nations, including Pakistan, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), has expressed its concerned over the recent developments in Indian in the aftermath of the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. Voicing its concerns over the exclusion of Muslims in the amended act, the international body said that it was “closely” following the recent developments.

“The General Secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation has been closely following recent developments affecting Muslim minority in India,” the OIC said in a brief statement.

According to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014, following religious persecution there will get Indian citizenship.

The OIC urged the Indian government to ensure the safety of the Muslim minority and the protection of their religious sites.

It “reaffirms the crucial importance of upholding the principles and obligations enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations and relevant international covenants that guarantee the rights of minorities without any discrimination,” the statement said. It also cautioned that “any action, contrary to these principles and obligations, may lead to further tensions and may have serious implications on peace and security across the region.”

The Centre, however, has affirmed that the law is not against Muslims. “Those Muslims who were born on Indian soil should not be concerned by CAA and the NRC. They have nothing to do with these two things,” PM Narendra Modi said on Sunday.

“We have never asked anyone if they go to a temple or a mosque when it comes to implementing welfare schemes,” he added.