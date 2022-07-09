Amarnath Cloudburst LIVE: As least 16 people were killed and more than 40 are reported missing when a cloudburst struck the area near the holy shrine of Amarnath on Friday. As of now, all the injured patients are being taken care of at all three base hospitals: Upper Holy Cave, Lower Holy Cave, Panjtarni and other nearby facilities. While the Amarnath yatra remains suspended, rescue operations are underway by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). At least six teams are involved in the ongoing operation. The cloudburst, which was reported at around 5:30 pm, triggered flash floods that hit the base camp outside the shrine, damaging 25 tents and three community kitchens where the pilgrims are served food, according to officials. The area received 31 mm rainfall from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm, according to the automatic weather station at the holy cave.Also Read - Cop Who Retired 9 Days Ago Dies Saving Lives During Amarnath Tragedy

Amarnath Yatra Cloudburst LIVE Updates July 9, 2022

  • 12:09 PM IST

    Amarnath Cloudburst LIVE: Weather advisory issued in J&K’s Rajouri

    Not to move near water bodies

    Not to travel on slippery roads

    To stay away from cloud brust prone areas

    Not to move in areas of loose soil surface prone to land slides

    To maintain precautions while handling open electrical lines, wires or appliances.

  • 12:08 PM IST

    ‘Pilgrims from Uttarakhand trapped in Amarnath’; CM Dhami expresses concern

    Speaking to news agency ANI Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said, “People of Uttarakhand are also stuck in the cloudburst affected areas of Amarnath. We are making all efforts to rescue them. I would also request Union Home Minister and their LG (Manoj Sinha) to make all possible arrangements to rescue them”.

  • 11:52 AM IST

    Amarnath Tragedy: Highly localised cloud over cave, says IMD scientist

    “It was a highly localised cloud only over the holy cave. Such rain happened earlier this year as well. It was not a flash flood,” said Sonam Lotus, who heads the Regional Meteorological Centre at Srinagar that looks after the UTs of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

  • 11:44 AM IST

    29 people rescued of which 9 were heavily injured: IAF officials

    29 people have been rescued of which 9 were heavily injured, informed IAF officials. Continuous debris clearing and search for missing continue near the cloudburst-affected areas.

  • 11:35 AM IST

    Bodies being taken from BSF Kashmir HQs in Srinagar to Police headquarters. So far 16 bodies have been recovered.

  • 11:33 AM IST

    Amarnath Cloudburst: Flash Flood alert sounded at vulnerable spots

    According to the weather update, a flash flood alert has been sounded at vulnerable spots of the Amarnath cave area. As per the forecast, the weather will be generally cloudy and witness light to moderate rain. Rainwater from the upper catchment may generate flash floods or shooting stones at vulnerable spots.

    Jammu-Batote: Cloudy
    Batote-Phalgam: Cloudy
    Pahalgam-HolyCave: Cloudy
    Baltal-HolyCave: Cloudy

  • 10:31 AM IST

    9 bodies have been airlifted from Neel Grath to Srinagar by BSF MI-17 Chopper: BSF

  • 10:02 AM IST

    16 death confirmed: NDRF DG Atul Karwal

    16 confirmed deaths, about 40 still seem to be missing. No landslide, but rain continues, though no problem in rescue work. 4 NDRF teams with over 100 rescuers in rescue work. Besides, Indian Army, SDRF, CRPF & others continue to rescue: NDRF DG Atul Karwal

  • 9:42 AM IST

    ITBP says 15,000 stranded pilgrims evacuated

    At least 15,000 pilgrims, who were stranded near the Amarnath holy cave in Jammu and Kashmir due to a flash flood triggered by a cloudburst, have been shifted to the lower base camp of Panjtarni, an ITBP spokesperson said on Saturday.

  • 9:40 AM IST

    Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen ADS Aujla reaches the cloudburst-affected areas near Amarnath cave where the rescue operations are underway