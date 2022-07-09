Amarnath Cloudburst LIVE: As least 16 people were killed and more than 40 are reported missing when a cloudburst struck the area near the holy shrine of Amarnath on Friday. As of now, all the injured patients are being taken care of at all three base hospitals: Upper Holy Cave, Lower Holy Cave, Panjtarni and other nearby facilities. While the Amarnath yatra remains suspended, rescue operations are underway by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). At least six teams are involved in the ongoing operation. The cloudburst, which was reported at around 5:30 pm, triggered flash floods that hit the base camp outside the shrine, damaging 25 tents and three community kitchens where the pilgrims are served food, according to officials. The area received 31 mm rainfall from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm, according to the automatic weather station at the holy cave.Also Read - Cop Who Retired 9 Days Ago Dies Saving Lives During Amarnath Tragedy

Amarnath Yatra Cloudburst LIVE Updates July 9, 2022