Shimla: One person was killed, and two others have been injured after a cloudburst led to flooding in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district today. The cloudburst took place over Bhadoga village in Salooni, damaging several homes in the area and flooding agricultural land.Also Read - Telangana CM Sees 'Cloudburst' Conspiracy Behind Godavari Floods, Performs Puja For Relief | PHOTOS

A video of muddy water gushing down the hilly region and disrupting traffic on roads in its path has been shared by news agency ANI. Also Read - Cop Who Retired 9 Days Ago Dies Saving Lives During Amarnath Tragedy

WATCH Also Read - 'We Only Saw Water And Water': Rescued Amarnath Pilgrims Narrate Horrifying Experiences After Flash Floods

#WATCH | Cloud burst in Khandwa in Chamba of Himachal Pradesh, several roads, bridges closed pic.twitter.com/jkHkSA9cgH — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2022



Speaking to the media, HP-State Emergency Operation Centre said, ” An incident of cloud burst was reported at Gram Panchayat Kandhwara in district Chamba last night. Damage to agricultural land and one bridge reported due to this incident. As many as 5-6 houses vacated and people shifted to a safer place.”