Cloudburst in Sikkim: Bridges on Teesta Washed Away; Photos And Videos Show Massive Flooding

Connectivity to Chungthang town in North Sikkim has also been affected after a bridge linking the town to its surrounding areas was damaged.

Sikkim Cloudburst: A sudden cloud burst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim has resulted in a flash flood in the Teesta River in Lachen valley, which was compounded by the release of water from a dam, leading to 23 army personnel being washed away, with camps and vehicles being submerged. Rescue operations are underway and Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has taken stock of the situation. “Release of water from the Chungthang dam led to a sudden increase in water level up to 15-20 feet high downstream,” Defence PRO added. Army vehicles parked at Bardang near Singtam were swept away by the raging floodwaters.

Cloudburst in Sikkim: Photos And Videos Show Massive Flooding

Cloud Burst In North Sikkim , Triggers Flashflood, Causes Severe Flooding Along Teesta River Affecting Low Lying Areas.

Administration issues ho gh alert! pic.twitter.com/pPt1VfTI43 — The Voice of Sikkim (@thevoicesikkim) October 4, 2023

Praying for people of #Sikkim and security forces jawan who are missing in flash floods. pic.twitter.com/eyrGGLRyiQ — Ajay Jandyal (@ajayjandyal) October 4, 2023

The Sikkim administration has issued a high alert for the residents after a sudden rise in the river’s water on Tuesday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the river water levels are rising constantly after a cloudburst over a lake in North Sikkim’s Chungthang. “A Lake of North Sikkim overflowed few hours ago causing concern in the catchment of River Teesta. Low lying areas such as Gazoldoba, Domohani, Mekhaliganj and Ghish may be affected. Please be alert,” it said.

Connectivity to Chungthang town in North Sikkim has also been affected after a bridge linking the town to its surrounding areas was damaged.

