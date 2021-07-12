Shimla: Several cars were swept away, hotels damaged after flash floods caused by a cloudburst hit Bhagsu village near Mcleodganj in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamshala on Monday. The incident happened amid heavy rains that have been lashing the state for the past few days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Himachal Pradesh will experience heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in the coming days. The MeT department has also issued an orange weather warning of heavy to very heavy rains in plains and mid-hills on July 12 and 13 July and a yellow weather warning for July 14 and 15.Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India 12 July 1.5 Patch Notes: New Vehicles, Guns, Weapons, Glass Windows, and More

After a night of relentless rains, water levels of the major rivers continued rising following the onrush of huge water amid monsoon rains.

#WATCH Flash flood in Bhagsu Nag, Dharamshala due to heavy rainfall. #HimachalPradesh

(Video credit: SHO Mcleodganj Vipin Chaudhary)

Meanwhile, at least twenty people were killed by lightning in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh as many places in north India received showers on Sunday but the long-delayed monsoon missed yet another date with Delhi which was kept waiting for rains. The IMD, however, predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in the north region by Monday morning.

Several parts of Rajasthan received rainfall where 10 people, including seven children, were killed in separate incidents after being struck by lightning which also injured 13 people. Thirteen animals, including 10 goats a cow, were also killed by lightning. Ten people, including two teenagers, were also killed by lightning in Uttar Pradesh where rains occurred in isolated parts of the state.

In yet another rain-related incident, three people, including an eight-year-old boy, were killed at a village in Uttarakhand after their house collapsed in a landslide caused due to heavy rains.