New Delhi: A Special Court in Delhi on Tuesday granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with a defamation suit filed by Delhi BJP leader Vijender Gupta. Both have to furnish a bail bond of Rs 10,000 each.

Next date of hearing in the defamation suit filed by Delhi BJP leader Vijender Gupta is July 25. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal granted relief to Kejriwal after he appeared before the court.

The BJP is seeking proceedings against Kejriwal, Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Gupta, MLA Manoj Kumar and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Atishi for allegedly harming the reputation of the saffron party by blaming it for deletion of names of “voters” from electoral rolls in Delhi.

The other accused persons were earlier granted bail.

Kejriwal and Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta, were engaged in a war of words, accusing each another of lying over the issue of deletion of voters’ names from the electoral roll.

“Do not lie Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The 24 lakh votes have been deleted in last 10 years due to death, duplication, self-deletion through Form 7. Thirty lakh votes have been added during this period. It’s a normal process,” Gupta had tweeted in Hindi.

Kejriwal had hit back by saying, “Your Election Commission has given us a list of 24 lakh votes deleted in four years. The dirty game of BJP has been exposed early that’s why you are so flustered. Will EC resign if I give you the list of those whose names have been deleted fraudulently.”

The Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi had cautioned people against “misleading calls” claiming deletion of their names from electoral rolls, a day after a BJP delegation met the Chief Election Commissioner and alleged that AAP had been making such phone calls.

After the poll panel had come out with the final voter list in January, AAP has launched attacks on the BJP alleging its hand behind the “deletion” of names of 30 lakh voters, particularly of Purvanchali, Muslims and Bania communities.